Love is Blind season 9 is coming - and it could be the most explosive series yet judging by the trailer.

Love is Blind season 9 is just days away, and viewers are excitedly waiting to see a new group of men and women see if they can find true love sight unseen in the famous pods.

We know that if they do find a love connection without having ever seen each other they will get engaged, and only then will they meet for the first time. They’ll then move in together for four weeks and meet each other friends and family, before they have their wedding day and decide whether or not they are going to get married.

As the October 1 launch date fast approaches, Netflix has treated fans to a trailer for the new season - and it is super dramatic. In fact, when I watched it I found myself wondering if season 9 could be the first time in the show’s five year history where nobody gets married.

Show creator Chris Coelen as previously said that the producers can’t interfere in contestant’s relationships in any way. That means that couples have to make their final decision at the wedding and there’s no obligation for anybody to say ‘I do’.

But, for the previous eight seasons many couples have taken that leap of faith and legally married a person they have only known for a few short weeks. Of those, nine couples are still together but several have also divorced.

Love is Blind season 9 cast members. Photo by Netflix | Netfliz

However, the trailer makes it seem as though nobody will be getting hitched in this season, although many make it to their wedding day, as there is plenty of drama, tears, arguments - and by the looks of things even a fleeing groom.

The trailer, of course, starts off positive with connections blossoming in the pods, with participants seen planning their families and one couple emotionally getting engaged. “I wouldn’t have given him a chance in the outside world,” one pod squad member says. “But in here, I feel so comfortable.”

But, then things take a turn, as one woman says “something in my gut telling me this isn’t right”, while another says “if you said I love you to two separate people that’s not love”. Dramatic music then plays over clips of various contestants in tense situations with their partners, with many wiping away tears. One man even declares “love isn’t happily ever after”.

The trailer then teases several dramatic wedding days that will take place this season. “At the altar, the truth will come out,” one person says in the clip, as a woman seemingly crumples to the ground in her dress, while another woman sobs and says her heart has been “completely broken”.

Love is Blind season 9 starts on Netflix on Wednesday October 1. I was already excited, but now I really can’t wait to watch after viewing the trailer. We’ll just have to wait and see if anyone actually decides to get married or not.