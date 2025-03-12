More details about Love is Blind season 9 have been announced by Netflix.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new set of single men and women are set to put their faith in the Love is Blind experiment, and hope that they can find the person they’re meant to spend forever with sight unseen in the pods.

If they do find a love connection, they’ll get engaged and then meet for the first time in person. After that, they’ll have about four weeks to spend time together, go on dates, meet each other’s friends and family. They must then ultimately decide whether or not love really is blind - and they’ll make their decision on their wedding day when they meet at the altar and either say ‘I do’ or ‘I do not’ to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, when is season 9 coming to Netflix, where is it being filmed, have any of the singles already been cast and can you still apply to be on it if you’re looking for love? Here’s everything we know so far.

Love is Blind season 8 female cast. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Where is Love Is Blind season 9 filmed?

During the Love is Blind season 8 reunion, it was announced that the filming location for season 9 is Denver, Colorado. We know that every season of the show takes cast members from one city to give the participants a real chance of making their relationships and marriages work in the real world without facing the hurdle of distance.

Who is in the Love is Blind season 9 cast?

No details of the Love is Blind season 9 cast members have yet been announced. We’ll update this page with the information as soon as we have it.

At the end of season 7 reunion, viewers were introduced to the first three season 8 contestants. But, we didn’t get to meet any of the season 9 participants at the season 8 reunion so we’ll have to be patient for a little while longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you apply to be on Love is Blind season 9?

Unfortunately not. Kinetic Content, the production company behind Love Is Blind, put out casting calls for singles in the Denver a few months ago but applications have now closed.

Filming normally takes place about a year before the season actually airs, so it’s likely that season 9 was filmed in autumn last year.

When will Love is Blind season 9 air?

It has been announced that season 9 will air on Netflix in October. It’s coming on Wednesday October 1 to be precise. At least that’s when the first few episodes will air. In typical LIB style, now all episodes will be released at once though. You can read more about the episiode release schedule below.

What is the Love is Blind season 9 episode schedule?

Assuming that season 9 will have the same number of episodes as season 8, and will also follows the same pattern as season 8, here’s when you can expect every episode to air:

Episode 1: October 1, 2025

Episode 2: October 1, 2025

Episode 3: October 1, 2025

Episode 4: October 1, 2025

Episode 5: October 1, 2025

Episode 6: October 1, 2025

Episode 7: October 8, 2025

Episode 8: October 8, 2025

Episode 9: October 8, 2025

Episode 10: October 15, 2025

Episode 11: October 15, 2025

Episode 12: October 15, 2025

Episode 13 (The Weddings): October 22, 2025

Episode 14 (The Reunion): October 24, 2025

Is there a trailer for Love Is Blind season 9?

No, not yet, but we’ll update this page when there is one. We expect it will be released around a month before the show airs.

You can watch Love is Blind seasons 1 to 8 on Netflix now.