Love is Blind UK: When will series 3 of hit Netflix dating show air? Release date plus who's in cast and can you still apply?
Series three of Love is Blind UK was announced earlier this year, three months to the day that I predicted that a third season had been comissioned, thanks to a clue I noticed on the casting application.
A source told The Sun: "Everyone at Netflix was thrilled when the UK took to Love Is Blind as passionately as its global counterparts. Netflix has begun work on series three as it’s such a no-brainer."
It’s certainly news that will thrill the many millions of loyal LIB fans - including myself. . . Well, I’m sure it’s millions, considering that the hugely successful LIB franchise includes editions of the show all from all over the world, including United States, Germany, Argentina, Brazil and Sweden.
So, here’s all the key details you need about series 3.
When will Love is Blind UK series 3 air?
Of course Netflix hasn’t revealed when we can expect to see series 3 of LIB on our screens either. But, judging by pattern that Netflix appears to be creating, I think it will be August 2026 that we see it.
We know that Love Is Blind is filmed in advance - around a year ahead of when the show then airs on Netflix. That means that series 3 is likely to be filmed this summer, possibly even as series 2 is airing.
Who is in the Love is Blind UK series 3 cast?
Series 3 of LIB UK is still being cast and likely won’t be revealed until next year.
Can you apply to be on Love is Blind UK series 3?
It’s unclear if singles can still apply to be the next series of the show. The Love Is Blind application form appears to still be live, but it still states that the closing date for applications was Friday August 15. A statement reads, however: “We reserve the right to extend or close the application process at any time in our sole discretion for any reason and without notice.” So, it could be that the application process has been extended.
An additional note also states: “You may still apply if you wish to be considered for future series”, so it could be that series 3 applications are closed but the form is still available to people can get ahead and apply to be on a potential series 4. It’s great to know that show bosses are thinking there will be a fourth series. We’ll bring you any details about that as soon as we can, of course.
Keep an eye on our dedicated Love is Blind page for all the latest news.
- You can watch Love Is Blind UK series 1 and series 2 on Netflix now.