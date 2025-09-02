Sarover and Kal shocked Love is Blind fans by announcing minutes in to the reunion that they are no longer together - and now he has opened up about the break-up and has revealed even more shocking information.

Sarover and Kal fell in love sight unseen in the Love is Blind pods during the second UK series of the show - and they went on to break respective cultural expectations to get engaged.

Sarover is Indian and Kal is half English and half Pakistani, and there’s a complex history history between India and Pakistan, but they put this to one side as they believed their connection was stronger than a cultural divide.

On their wedding day they each said ‘I do’ - with Kal even dramatically ripping up his pre-written vows so that he could speak from the heart to his “princess”. Everything looked rosy between the pair.

But, at the reunion, which aired on Sunday (August 31), when asked by hosts Emma and Matt Willis what married life was like, Sarover made everyone’s jaws drop to the floor when she responded “what married life?”

She went on to reveal that Kal had ended their marriage on January 2, just three months after their September 2024 wedding as Love is Blind is filmed around a year in advance. She said he told her that there was no spark between them and that their relationship was over. Kal later admitted he had realised he isn’t meant to have a long-term relationship.

The reunion has left Kal in the bad books of many Love is Blind fans, who have taken to social media to express their disappointment in him and voice their support for Sarover.

One person said: “You should have just said no at the alter instead of wasting her time . . . three months of marriage and then just to end it like that, you clearly were never into it. You just wanted the fame which unfortunately you will not get.”

A second person wrote a message to Kal and said: “This isn’t just a break up, this is divorce! If you had commitment issues this is something that should have been explored in therapy as opposed to using Sarover as a test to figure yourself out.”

Writing to Sarover, one fan summarised the thoughts of many when they said: “I’m so sorry Sarover, you’re so beautiful, you deserve better.”

Now, Kal has spoken out further on the official Love is Blind podcast - and he’s not said anything to make fans think any better of him. He told host Sarel: “Do you know what the hardest thing was about that relationship? It wasn’t that I had to say goodbye to Sarover, it was the family which kind of says it all really doesn’t it? Don’t get me wrong, I cared for Sarover, but I just got on with her family so well.”

In the comments section on Youtube, fans didn’t hold back with their opinions on what the former TV groom had to say. “Kal is actually insane,” one said. “ Not Kal trying to act like an angel and downplay everything, no accountability or compassion on his part,” another said.

One fan referred to him as “diabolical”. Imagine dragging someone's daughter through such an ordeal because you haven't done the self-work and introspection to figure out who you are and what you want in life,” they added.

In another part of the interview, Kal admitted that he could have handled the break-up with Sarover better and said that he had apologised to both his former wife and his former mum-in-law in person after the reunion was filmed.

Love is Blind co-star Billy was also interviewed alongside Kal on the podcast. He also ended his marriage to his wife Ashleigh three months after their wedding. Both men admitted full accountability for choosing to end their marriages.

In separate podcast interviews to their former spouses, Sarover and Ashleigh also sat side by side and spoke to Sarel. They said they were looking forward to their futures and had learnt a lot about themselves and what they wanted in relationships from the experiment. When asked where they wanted to be in a year, they said they hoped to meet their true loves.

Once more fans were very supportive of the pair in the comments. One said: “ Good luck for the future beautiful Sarover and Ashleigh. You each deserve a wonderful man that will treat you with love, care and respect. You were both treated appallingly by your Love is Blind husbands.” This sentiment was echoed by many.