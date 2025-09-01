The Love is Blind UK Season 2 reunion has aired and there were some familiar faces from Love Is Blind Season 1 in the audience.

It was all about the couples from Love is Blind UK Season 2 at the reunion show, which was hosted by Matt and Emma Willis. Although there were some surprises such as Billy/Ashleigh and Kal/Sarover no longer being together, I was not shocked by the news.

Fans of the show were delighted to discover that Megan and Keiran were still married and we also caught up to see whether Bardha and Jed had rekindled their romance after Bardha had decided to say no to Jed at the altar

Emma said to Bardha and Jed that “You guys to us seemed like a surefire bet so I think when you said no at the altar, I mean, we were absolutely shocked. Do you still stick by your decision?”

In response to the question, Bardha said: “Yeah 100% I stick by my decision but also revealed how she thought Jed was her person. She then revealed “Jed showed me signs that he was not compatible in terms of the type of husband I want.”

Love is Blind Season UK Season 1, which couples are still together, when is Jasmine and Bobby’s baby due? Photo: | Netflix

Matt then said to Jed that he never revealed what his decision would have been at the altar and Jed revealed that it would have been “I do” but that he also had doubts. Despite Bardha saying no to Jed, the couple revealed that they had attempted to give their relationship a go, but it hadn’t worked out.

Although the focus of the Love is Blind UK Season 2 reunion show was of course whether Billy/Ashleigh, Kal/Sarover, Megan and Keiran were still together, the hosts Emma and Matt Willis also spoke to a few familiar faces from the Love is Blind Season 1 show.

In the audience were Bobby and Jasmine plus Benaiah and Nicole from Love is Blind UK Season 1. Matt Willis addressed Bobby and Jasmine and said: “From your very first pod date, you spoke about being parents and went on to say to a visibly pregnant Jasmine, “so from everyone, a massive congratulations”

Bobby revealed that “It has been a bit of a crazy year, getting married, moving to London.” He also revealed that since Jasmine has been pregnant, he has appreciated her even more and said: “It’s just so beautiful to see.” In response, Jasmine said: “Don’t make me cry.”

When is Bobby and Jasmine’s baby due?

Bobby and Jasmine revealed during the Love is Blind UK Season 2 reunion show that they are expecting a little boy. The couple announced their pregnancy in June and it is thought that Jasmine is due next month.

Which couples from Love is Blind Season 1 are still together?

As well as Bobby and Jasmine being in the audience of Love is Blind UK Season 2 reunion, Nicole and Benaiah were also there. The couple are still very much together and Benaiah told my colleague Rochelle Barrand that he is looking forward to celebrating his second year wedding anniversary with Nicole and has a surprise trip planned.

Let’s take a look if these couples are still together from Love is Blind UK Season 1:

Sabrina and Steven: Not together.

Demi and Ollie: Not together. Ollie is now engaged to Amber Desireee ‘Ad’ Smith who appeared on the US Season 6 of Love is Blind. The couple met while filming Perfect Match, got engaged in March of this year and in May, revealed that they are expecting a baby together.

Maria and Tom: Not together.

Catherine and Freddie: Not Together. Freddie was also in the audience of Love is Blind UK Season 2 reunion and despite appearing on Perfect Match Season 3, is still single. Catherine is dating fellow cast member Jake Singleton-Hill.