Love is Blind series 2 couple Ashleigh and Billy were the first couple to get engaged - but after doubts surfaced throughout their relationship leading to a wedding day shock, are they still together now?

Ashleigh and Billy soon developed a strong connection in the pods, but the very day realities of a relationship threatened their love - leading to a ‘will they, won’t they’ moment on their wedding day.

Former Army Cadet Ashleigh immediately hits it off with Billy, who works in the Physical Training Corps. She was charmed by his Irish accent, while he was drawn to her infectious laugh.

There was one thing holding Billy back: Ashleigh’s job as a cabin crew member. His first marriage ended because he and his wife were living separate lives due to conflicting work schedules, and he worried about facing the same issue again.

Understanding his reservations, Ashleigh explained that she would be willing to pursue work opportunities on the ground in order to build a stable relationship and family. That was enough for Billy to take the next step, so he popped the question and she excitedly accepted. While on the couple’s retreat in Cyprus, they discovered that their physical connection matched their emotional one.

Over the next few weeks, Ashleigh and Billy met one another’s families, and with enthusiastic support of the engagement on both sides, they settle into living together back in the UK.

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Ashleigh and Billy on their wedding day. Photo by Netflix | Netflix

But Ashleigh began to struggle with Billy’s much more regimented lifestyle. After a supermarket trip exposed their very different views on food, they discussed Billy’s restrictive diet and Ashleigh shared her fear of feeling guilty for wanting to keep sweet treats in the house. Billy reassured her, however, that he would always prioritise her over his routine.

Billy couldn’t shake his fears about Ashleigh’s job, however, and told her that was still torn over saying “I do” because of their jobs and schedules. Ashleigh was crushed but reiterated that she was willing to do whatever it takes to ensure their marriage worked.

Even as he gets ready to walk down the aisle, Billy was unsure what he was going to say to Ashleigh at the altar. She, on the other hand, knew she was ready to take the leap of faith with Billy. In her vows, she told im: “I’m so lucky to have found you. You are my person.” Then, Billy shared his short but sweet vows and finally said, “I do.”

After the ceremony, he explained to his new wife that the only thing that had been holding him back was fear. “I knew as soon as I seen you today, there’s only one outcome I ever wanted,” he added.

We know that Love is Blind is filmed around a year in advance, so their wedding day took place in 2024. What has happened to Ashleigh and Billy since then? Are they still married? Did Ashleigh change her job for the sake of her marriage? Did they overcome their different approaches to food?

We’re not sure. The couple haven’t yet spoken out about what happened between them after their wedding day on their Instagram pages - but there is still a reunion episode to come. This means that the pair, along with the rest of the series 2 cast, won’t be able to give any up-to-date details on their relationship status until after the reunion show has aired to avoid any spoilers.

So we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out if their marriage has stood the test if time in the real world. We’ll update this page with more information when we have it. In the meantime, take a look at which other Love is Blind UK series 2 couples said ‘I do’ - and who said ‘I don’t’.

* The Love is Blind series 2 reunion airs on Netflix this Sunday (August 31) at 9pm.