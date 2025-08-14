A Love is Blind star has strongly refuted claims made by some fans of the hit Netflix show that he was using drugs when he took part.

Shayne Jansen, who fans will remember from season 2 of the US version, has once again addressed the rumours that he was taking drugs during filming, three years after the show aired.

The accusations, which first came about in February 2022, resurfaced again after Shayne shared an old clip of himself on his wedding day on his Instagram, alongside the caption: “They streamed my downfall, now they can watch my comeback.”

Viewers left comments on the post about the former TV groom’s alleged use of drugs whilst filming, with many saying they had good reason to be concerned for him because of his erratic behaviour.

Shayne hit back, however, and shut down the speculation, with a defiant message. He wrote: “I’ll say it one more time here not that I have to but I want to lol. ITS IMPOSSIBLE TO BE ON [snow emoji] ON THE SHOW. You are miced up and producers everywhere. They literally walk you to the bathroom like you’re in kindergarten.”

Shayne previously addressed the allegations during an episode of podcast The Viall Files, hosted by The Bachelor star Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy. The star denied any claims he took any substances during filming.

Love is Blind US star Shayne Jansen has commented on the rumours he was taking drugs during his time on the Netflix dating show. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

He said: “People thought I was doing cocaine. I’m mic’d up the whole time. Everyone would have heard me do it. It’s wild to think that I was carrying cocaine on me, and I was snorting lines and doing all this kind of stuff in the bathroom when I’m mic’d up.”

He admitted that he has used drugs in the past, however, but insisted he didn’t use any substances whilst he was on the show. “I have experience with a few of them,” he said. “Nothing that’s been injected into my body, but I think we’ve all had our times in our lives where we’ve done certain things.”

He also explained that producers followed his every move while filming, as they did with the contestants, and he wasn’t “going to risk everything on the show.”

He then went on to give an explanation for his erratic and jittery behaviour, saying he has “severe, severe ADHD” and had been feeling highly emotional and anxious in the circumstances on the show.

He also said it was an “uncomfortable situation” and he struggles with keeping still. He added: “My wedding day where I looked like I was c*ked out of my mind, I didn’t sleep for two days straight because I had no idea what she was going to say at the altar, no idea. My mum was in town, my whole family was in town. I was so embarrassed, my anxiety was going crazy.”

Shayne almost married Natalie Lee on Love is Blind, but the pair got in to an explosive off-camera fight the night before their nuptials, which actually happened in 2021. Just a few hours later, Shayne actually said 'I do' at the altar, but Lee said 'I do not', telling him they had "really big issues" to work through. They still went on to dated for several months after their failed wedding day, but also eventually split.