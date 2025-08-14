Love is Blind UK series 2 has only just begun - but we already know who gets engaged and what happens next.

The long wait for Love is Blind series 2 is finally over, as Netflix dropped the first four episodes of the eagerly awaited hit dating show yesterday (Wednesday August 13).

A whole new batch of single men and women entered in to the iconic pods in the hope of finding their future husband or wife, including one very unique man who is being guided by his spleen on his search for true love.

There’s still six more episodes to come in the series, but we already know who fell in love sight unseen and got engaged. Keep reading to find out who, but be warned that this article does contain spoilers (particularly if you haven’t already binge watched the first four episodes).

Ashleigh and Billy

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Ashleigh and Billy. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Ashleigh and Billy were the first couple to be introduced to viewers during the first episode, and therefore it’s no surprise that they also became the first couple to get engaged.

They bonded over the fact that they had both been in the Army Cadets. But, 30-year-old Ashleigh’s job as cabin crew threatened to throw a spanner in the works for Billy, aged 35, who has been married once before and wants his next marriage to last forever.

He admitted he had dated a cabin crew member before and it "fizzled out" due to the scheduling conflicts, but his future fiancée reassured him by telling him she would change her job to suit her relationship and family if needed.

Billy popped the question, Ashleigh accepted, and when they met at the reveal they told each other they love each other.

Megan and Kieran

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Megan and Kieran. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Gaming entrepreneur Kieran, age 28, found himself in caught in a love triangle between dance and fitness instructor Megan and senior commercial manager Sophie, both also 28.

That quickly ended when he decided to give Megan a gift, which had also been sprayed with his fragrance. When that information got back to Sophie in the women’s living quarters she stormed off the show in tears. Kieran stood by his connection with Megan and soon proposed to her.

Sarover and Kal

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Sarover and Kal. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Sarover and Kal had differing backgrounds, but they found similarities in their jobs and their life goals. Sarover is a 29-year-old medical company owner while Kal, 32, is a gym owner.

They did foresee some potential issues in their union as Sarover grew up in an Indian family and had never dated outside of her ethnic background. Kal, meanwhile, is half-Pakistani and so they shared concerned how their families would react to their differing backgrounds.

But, the attraction between them was strong and Kal decided to get down on one knee and Sarover happily said yes.

Bardha and Jed

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Bardha and Jed. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Bardha had been engaged before, but her engagement ended and left her broken hearted when she discovered her ex-fiancé’s had been messaging another woman.

The 32-year-old sales and marketing manager had taken time to heal and was looking for her true love. She had dreams of her mum, who was battling cancer, walking her down the aisle.

She soon found a connection with configuration manager Jed as they bonded over their shared values.

Jed, a 31-year-old configuration manager, had been single for a year. He fell for Bardha as they both hold traditional values when it comes to romance.

Katisha and Javen

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Katisha and Javen. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Katisha also found herself in a love triangle - between health coach Javen, 28, and 31-year-old financial analyst Demola. Her decision seemed set when she said she had a stronger connection with Demola, who was ready to propose to her. The nanny, 31, seemed all set to call things off with Javen.

But, an overnight change in plans saw Katisha go back on her decision and instead choose Javen as her future, leaving Demola blindsided.

What happens in the next Love is Blind UK series 2 episodes?

At the end of episode four, we saw a montage of preview clips for the rest of the episodes in the series, which promise plenty of drama and turmoil for the cast members. We already know that Demola will be back, along with other members of the pod squad, Plus, family introductions will be made for the betrothed couples - but not everything goes as smoothly as hoped.

When are the next Love is Blind UK series 2 episodes released?

Episodes five to eight will be released on Netflix on Wednesday (August 20), and then the final two episodes - including the all important wedding episode - will air on Wednesday August 27.

* Watch the first four episodes of Love Is Blind UK series 2 now on Netflix.