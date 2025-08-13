Love is Blind and Perfect Match star Freddie Powell is rumoured to be dating a fellow Netflix star - and it’s not Madison Errichiello.

Perfect Match fans are currently watching Love is Blind UK’s Freddie Powell and Love is Blind US star Madison Errichiello continue to express feelings for each other, but any hopes they could follow in their footsteps of their co-stars Ollie Sutherland and Amber Desiree ‘AD’ Smith.

The pair, who also took part in the UK and US versions of Love is Blind respectively, are now engaged and expecting a child together. But, some hopes of fans could be dashed as Freddie has now been linked to another Perfect Match and Netflix star - Lucy Syed.

The rumours started earlier this week when the pair shared photos of themselves on their Instagram pages in what appears to be the same location in Los Angeles, even though they’re both British. So, what are the chances that they have both taken a stateside holiday at the same time and just happen to have bumped into each other? Fans don’t think there’s any chance at all really, and have flooded the comments on both of their posts.

On Lucy’s post, which has the caption “Dress code Perfect Match boys mixer- Red Flag behaviour” and includes photos of her wearing a red two piece, one person wrote: “The same place where Freddie posted”. Another commented: “ Been praying for Lucy and Freddie to give it a shot since the cast was announced. My faves.”

They pair do follow each other on Instagram. Freddie’s post is captioned “No place I’d rather be” and includes a photo of him smiling at the camera. The shadow of a girl taking the photo is visible on the floor next to him too - and people are convinced it’s Lucy.

Freddie’s friend, and Love is Blind co-star, Benaiah Grunewald Brydie quipped: “I don’t remember wearing a handbag when I took that photo.” Some people have said they hope the mystery woman is Madison, but most people have said they think it’s Lucy - and they’re glad.

One person commented: “The detectives of Instagram have completed their investigation and the shadow is Lucy” Another person said: “ It’s Lucy. She posted a pic on the same place and it’s def her shadow. FBI hire me.”

Freddie has also added fuel to the speculation when speaking to Benaiah on their podcast Beyond The Pod. A fan sent in a question and asked “If you had to pick another girl to match with from this season, who would it be and why?” He first tried to say that he liked all of the girls and wouldn’t give a name, but then eventually said: “ I obviously formed a connection with Madison, so it's hard to say, but like hypothetically, I got on with probably the most got on the most with Lucy.”

However, before people get too excited, Lucy has said she and Freddie are just friends. She told Entertainment Tonight a week ago: “I hang out with Freddie now and we are just friends, he’s like a brother figure… I don’t feel any sexual spark with Freddie.”

We’ll have to wait a little while longer to find out what’s actually happening between Freddie and Lucy, if anything at all. But, the final episode of Perfect Match is airing this Friday (August 15) so the pair, along with rest of the cast, will start revealing up-to-date information on their relationship status then as they’ll no longer be bound by contractual obligations to stay quiet.

If you can’t wait till then though take a look at our rundown of which couples from Netflix's Perfect Match season 3 still together.