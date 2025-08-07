Several couples came together during season 3 of Netflix’s Perfect Match - but are any of them still together now?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All episodes of the third season of Perfect Match haven’t been released on the streaming platform yet, but fans are already desperate to know which couples are still together and which ones aren’t.

Now, we already know that one couple definitely are still together. Love is Blind UK’s Ollie Sutherland and Love is Blind US’s Amber Desiree ‘AD’ Smith announced in March that they are engaged. Then, in May, they thrilled fans by telling them they are expecting a baby too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-star Hannah Burns has also revealed she is engaged and will welcome a child in the coming months, seemingly also with a co-star from the hit Netflix dating show, but she has kept his identity as a secret. Plus, she’s also claimed that her scenes were cut from the show so we may not see her romance blossom at all.

But, what about the other connections that we have seen forming so far? Have any of them stood the test of time? Or are there are relationships that will form in later episodes which remain in tact today? The season was filmed last autumn so a lot has happened since then.

Plus, will there be reunion and then a fourth season? Keep reading to find out all you need to know. *Warning, this article contains spoilers*

The cast of Perfect Match season 3. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Who is still together on Perfect Match season 3?

There are several other Perfect Match season 3 couples who are potentially still together, along with Ollie and AD and Hannah and her mystery man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of six episodes, there are five couples in the house. They are: Justine and Ollie, Lucy and Daniel, Sandy and Louis, Rachel and Scott and Madison and Jalen.

For anyone who isn’t up-to-date, Ollie was forced to rematch after Lucy and Daniel were asked to choose two people to leave the house and chose AD and Freddie. This also forced Madison to re-match as she had been paired with Freddie.

We know, of course, that Ollie and AD find their way back to each other somehow so we’re willing to bet AD re-enters the house in later episodes which haven’t aired yet. We also know that Louis and Sandy don’t work out as he’s debuted his new relationship with Love Island USA’s Huda Mustafa, and he’s even rumoured to be a dad. We’ll have to wait for future episodes to see what happens there.

Love Is Blind’s Amber Desiree "AD" Smith and Ollie Sutherland are getting married and having a baby after meeting on Perfect Match. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

But, as for all the other contestants, they are remaining very quiet on their social media pages regarding their current relationship status. They are all contractually obliged to do this so as to not spoil the ending of the season before it airs, but it’s very frustrating for fans who want the answers now! So, there’s no way of knowing if any of the other couples from the show are still together. Sandy has, however, already teased that the ending of the show will ‘surprise’ fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The good news is that the last batch of episodes is due to land on the streaming platform tomorrow, (Friday August 8), so we don’t have long to wait to find out what Sandy means. Hopefully the cast be uploading plenty of juicy up-to-date content to their socials then too. We’ll update this page with confirmed couple information when we have it.

Will there be a Perfect Match season 3 reunion?

A reunion for all the Perfect Match season 3 stars hasn’t yet been filmed, and Netflix hasn’t commented on whether or not we can expect one (though we really hope there will be).

Host of the show Nick Lachey was interviewed by AD on her What’s The Reality podcast earlier this week, and the pair did speak about wanting a reunion. So, hopefully a Netflix boss was listening and this will be arranged. We’ll bring you all the details if one is announced.

Will there be a Perfect Match season 4?

Once again, Netflix hasn’t said whether or not there will be a Perfect Match season 4. But, given how popular the third season has been, we’d say it’s likely that there will be another one in the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judging by the pattern set my previous seasons, we expect that a fourth season would be filmed later this year and then air in summer 2026. We’ll update this page and bring you all the details once Netflix has (hopefully) made an official announcement.