Perfect Match star Sandy Gallagher has teased that there’s still plenty more drama coming in the third season.

Fans of Netflix dating series Perfect Match are waiting for new episodes of the hugely popular series to drop on the streaming platform.

The show sees singles who have previously appeared in other shows from the Netflix universe - some of them dating shows, some of that - come together in a Mexican villa in the hopes of matching up and finding love.

Viewers have already had a big spoiler as Love is Blind US star Amber Desiree "AD" Smith and Love is Blind UK’s Ollie Sutherland announced they were engaged in March, after meeting on the show - which was filmed in autumn 2024. Then, two months later, they announced they are expecting their first baby later this year.

But, apart from that relationship news - which arguably was a big promo for the series - any other details about romances between the co-stars has been kept underwraps. Hannah Burns has revealed she is engaged and will welcome a child in the coming months, seemingly also with someone she met on the hit Netflix dating show, but she has kept his identity as a secret. Plus, she’s also claimed that her scenes were cut from the show so we may not see her romance blossom at all.

So far, only six episodes of the show have been released with more due out tomorrow (Friday August 8). But, there’s already been plenty of shocks. Love is Blind US’s Madison Errichiello ditched her match Temptation Island’s Cody Wright in the boardroom in favour of going on a date with Love is Blind’s UK Freddie Powell.

Perfect Match star Sandy Gallagher. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Then Love is Blind pairing Ollie and AD brought The Bachelor’s Rachel Recchia - not knowing that she was the ex of housemate Clayton Echard. Clayton, who almost got engaged to Rachel The Bachelor but broke up with her instead, then asked her to give things another go. She agreed, but then 24 hours later he changed his mind. Then, at the end of the last episode, Ollie and AD were broken apart when it was decided by Too Hot to Handle’s Lucy Syed and Dated and Related star Daniel Perfetto that she should leave.

But, now another member of the cast has teased that there’s even more drama to come. Sandy Gallagher, who was previously on The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On, has been answering a Q&A on her Instagram page.

When one fan asked ‘how do you feel about some of the cast spoiling the show by revealing partners/singlehood?’. She replied: “I will be talking about this soon and laying it all out. In the meantime, the show is pure comedy and you will be surprised how it ends so def keep watching.”

Fans of the show will know that in the scenes that are currently airing Sandy is happily matched up with Too Hot to Handle star Louis Russell. But we know that PM was filmed in autumn last year and a lot has changed since then. Louis is now in a relationship with Love Island USA’s Huda Mustafa, and he’s even rumoured to be a dad.

That begs the question then, what happened between Sandy and Louis? The answer remains unclear at the moment, but may be revealed in the next batch of episodes which are going to be released. It seems like Sandy has an opinion on what went down that she’d like to share, but for now she likely has to stay quiet until the show has finished airing due to contract obligations.

One thing is for sure, we can’t wait for the final episodes of the season to air, and we’ll be keenly checking Sandy’s Instagram page to see what she has to say today.