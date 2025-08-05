A Married At First Sight UK groom is looking for love for the thrd time on reality TV - but this time he’ll be totally naked.

Luke Worley will be baring all on the second series of MTV and Paramount+'s controversial dating show Dating Naked UK, hosted by Rylan.

Luke has shared a promo shot for the show on his Instagram page, in which he is he totally naked - but he’s holding a strategically placed beach ball emblazoned with the show's logo. In the caption, he wrote: "I probably just needed a hug….but i stripped off instead.” He also revealed the launch date and episode pattern of the show, adding; “#DatingNaked streams exclusively on @paramountplusuk from Friday 29th August, with two episodes dropping every week."

Fans of MAFS UK - where singles marry moments after meeting and then embark on an experiment to see if their connection can become genuine - will remember Luke as one of the most controversial husbands in the show’s 10 year history. He appeared in the 2023 season of the show and was paired with Jay Howard.

Their relationship seemed to be going quite well at first, but Luke’s issues with another groom caused drama for the pair and led to him being asked to leave the experiment early. He clashed with Jordan Gayle on multiple occasions, and their verbal disputes eventually became physical.

It culminated in Luke going to Jordan’s apartment and starting a physical fight with him. The pair had to be separated by security, and Luke was swiftly asked to leave the show as it is very clear in the constestant’s contracts that ‘bullying of any kind, including physical’, is not allowed.

Married at First Sight UK star Luke Worley has signed up for Dating Naked UK for another chance at love. Photo by MTV/Paramount+. | MTV/Paramount+

Jay also had to leave the experiment too, as she clearly could not remain without her TV husband. When the reunion show came around, she entered alone and told the rest of the cast that her and Luke had not been able to make their relationship work in the real world.

Prior to that, Luke had also looked for love on another reality dating show - Channel 4’s Language of Love. The show, which was also on E4 and only ran for one series and was hosted by Davina McCall, paired up British and Spanish singletons. They could not speak each other's language, but the hope was that they would still find connections despite their language barrier. Luke didn’t make a connection with any of the Spanish singles, but he did fancy fellow Brit Thalia Pearce.

As the premise of the show was all about matching people from different countries they never got to go on a date on the show, which aired 2022. They did talk about maybe exploring a romantic connection once they were back home in the UK, however, but they ultimately decided just to be friends. And it seems their friendship did last as he posted a photo of the pair together in April along with the caption: “Back with the bestie”.

Luke is actually one of 19 reality TV contestants who have been on more than one dating show - and also among the 17 who have been on Married at First Sight and another show specifically.

He signed up for the show after his former MAFS co-star Arthur Pombera dropped out of the show at the last minute after finding love off-screen.

A source told The Sun, however, that producers think Luke is the perfect addition to the show: "He’s happy to strip off and they’re certain he’ll bring a lot of drama,” they said.

Dating Naked debuted with its first UK series last year, following on from the success of American and German versions, and shocked viewers with its full frontal nudity.