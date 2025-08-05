Mark Labbett’s Celebs Go Dating journey didn’t run smoothly when he had to take a break from filming due to a health scare.

Ahead of the new series airing, The Chase star Mark has opened up about having to stop filming while he was on a date during the hit E4 dating show after suffering from a hypoglycaemic attack.

Speaking about the incident, he said a health scare related to his diabetes ."One night, I had a hypoglycaemic attack," he said. He went on: "I might have been a bit grumpy that night. I apologised to everyone after." He added that a nap on set helped him to manage.

The real surprise for him came when the agents asked him to interpret social cues, however. "I went ‘what do you mean?'" They said 'you don't notice people's emotions when in the room?' and I said no. There was shock on both sides."

Mark also admitted he's more accustomed to quizzes than dating. "I've been single for most of my life," he said. He went on to say that reading people is far more challenging for him than learning lots of facts and figures. "Facts are easy, people are complicated," he told The Mirror.

The 2025 season of the hit dating reality show, which will air later this month, will be the 14th for the series which sees celebrities paired with non-celebs in the hope of sparking up romantic connections.

The Celebs Go Dating 2025 full cast. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Relationship experts Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Paul Carrick Brunson, who’s also known for guiding couples on ‘Married at First Sight UK’ (MAFS), and Anna Williamson will all return - as will receptionist Tom Read Wilson and voice over artist Rob Beckett.

This year, for the first time ever, the celebrities will begin their quest for love with a trip to Ibiza. The cast also includes S Club 7 singer Jon Lee, TV personality Kerry Katona and comedian Donna Preston. Anna has said that this series will be exciting to watch.

"Get your popcorn ready," she said. "We have a 'new' agency this series. We've got amazing celebrities who are so different. They each brought such different challenges for us coaches to work on."

"The challenge this year was trying to keep up with the celebrities and their dating prowess. It was quite challenging to help some of our celebrities unlearn certain behaviours. Some of them didn't know how to even walk into a date and execute it appropriately."

Watch Celebs Go Dating 2025 on E4, or stream on Channel 4, from Monday August 11 at 9pm.