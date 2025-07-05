Reality TV hasn’t just made these celebs . . . well, celebs . . . it’s also helped them to pave out a brand new career in the limelight. Once they’ve found themselves in the public eye by appearing on one reality show they’ve kept themselves there by appearing on as many different shows as they can.

For some, this has led to them being given their very own shows, either as presenters or subjects - or in some cases both. For others, they’ve seemingly tried their hand at learning every new skill possible so they can be on as many reality competitions as possible.

One thing is for sure though, these eight celebs have all got an impressive amount of reality show appearances between them; totalling more than 100 between them. In particular, 25 of those come from one famous face alone - but who that is may just surprise you.

Gemma Collins TOWIE OG Gemma Collins, or the GC as she is known, has racked up around 9 major reality appearances —from I'm a Celebrity and Celebrity Big Brother to Sugar Free Farm, and Dancing on Ice.

Olivia Attwood Olivia Attwood has been involved in a significant number of reality TV projects since Love Island propelled her to fame in 2017 —both as a contestant and in her own series. At least 10 in total, in fact. She's also appeared on Celebs Go Dating, TOWIE, I'm a Celeb and has fronted self titled series including Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich. She also became the host of her own dating show; Bad Boyfriends.

Vicky Pattison Starting on MTV's Geordie Shore, Vicky has also now appeared on at least 10 shows including Ex on the Beach and I'm A Celebrity (UK and Australia's version), along with her own series such as Judge Geordie. This year, she also hosted her own dating show, The Honesty Box.

Kerry Katona Katie Price's bestie Kerry Katona has racked up a fair few TV show appearances herself. From contests like I'm a Celebrity and Celebrity Big Brother to multiple fly‑on‑the‑wall series such as Kerry Katona: Crazy in Love and What's The Problem?, her tally currently sits at 13, but it's about to get one higher as she's taking part in Celebs Go Dating this summer.