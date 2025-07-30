Love Island USA’s JaNa has cryptically said that her split from co-star Kenny was for ‘disgusting’ reasons.

After days of rumours, season six Love Island USA finalists, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez have confirmed they have split up by releasing separate statements - and neither of them held back.

Fans have speculated that Kenny is likely to have upset JaNa, after pretty much the entire Love Island USA cast unfollowed him, including host Ariana Madix.

JaNa released her statement last night, and though she didn’t give any specific information really she did definitely confirm that Kenny has caused her a lot of pain. She wrote: “Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me. As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together.

“Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is.”

She concluded: “Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating. Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay.”

Love Island USA season six couple JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez have confirmed they have split after a year together - and she says it's for 'disgusting reasons'. Photo by Love Island. | Love Island

Kenny released his own statement shortly afterhis ex. He said: “I’ve been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately.

“Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term.”

He added: “I’ll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa’s path forward brings her nothing but happiness.”

However, despite Kenny’s attempts to bring an amicable end to their year-long relationship (at least publicly) it seems that JaNa wasn’t going to have that.

She soon added another statement to her Instagram story, which was definitely aimed at him as she tagged him, writing: “stfu you manipulative liar. You are not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!! She added: “My first statement was me being nice. Do not p*** me off.” Kenny has not commented further.

JaNa has been supported by various castmates. Leah Kateb, who appeared alongside the pair on the sixth installment of the reality series in 2024, called on Kenny to “tell the truth for once!" in her Instagram story. Meanwhile, fellow islander Olivia Walker shared a similar perspective on the situation.

"Your pathetic excuse for a story is laughable," she said of Kenny on her Instagram story. "I can't even put into words how good of a person naynay is and how hard it is to watch her go through something like this."

The former couple met on season of Love Island USA last year and had been together in the real world for around a year before announcing their split.