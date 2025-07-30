Love Island is reaching its climax ahead of Monday’s final and there’s time for just one more twist.

Series 12 has been no stranger to twists and turns, with shock dumpings and recoupling shaking up the villa for the past eight weeks. Now, the remaining islanders are set to feel the wrath of the dumpees as they return to the villa one last time, mimicking the ‘jury’ seen on the All Stars version of the show.

A source told The Sun: "The entire cast will be returning to the villa this week - just like the ‘jury’ in All Stars earlier this year. They’ll come face to face with the stars who dumped them, and in some cases, have slagged them off live on TV!"

One dumped star previously dropped a huge clue that ex-islanders were heading back to the villa. Giorgio, who was dumped after Casa Amor, revealed during celebrations in London for sister Alessia Russo and the rest of the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 win that he was soon hopping onto a plane back to Majorca.

Love Island final takes place on Monday, August 4 | ITV

Scenes are reportedly set to play out on screen in the next few days. Not only are ex-islanders heading back into the villa, but the public vote also briefly opened at the end of last night’s episode (July 29), meaning that a dumping could be coming very, very soon.

In last night’s episode, viewers watched as the second half of the islanders’ parents crashed the villa, including Helena’s mum and dad. Harry initiated an apology to the pair for his behaviour toward their daughter, with Helena’s mum and dad accepting the apology quickly.

More drama hit the villa after the couples were gathered around the firepit to take part in some messy polls. Despite appearing to previously bury the hatchet, Meg butted heads again with Shakira and Toni. Toni and Cach reignited the feud after branding Meg and Dejon the most fake couple in the villa, meanwhile Meg and Dejon took aim at Shakira and Harry.

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.