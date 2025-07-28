The Love Islanders friends and family enter the villa in tonight’s episode to give them some home truths.

One thing for sure is that whether you are new to Love Island 2025 or a long time fan of the show, this series has been anything but dull! In tonight’s episode, the Love Islanders have a welcome distraction from daily life in the villa as their friends and family enter.

In tonight’s First Look, Toni’s mum Leslie is seen entering the villa, shouting, ‘Is Toni here?’ Toni, who is on the terrace when her mum comes in, appears to be shocked by her mum’s arrival. Shakira’s mum Sukina and sister Shanti are also seen coming into the Love Island villa and Shakira tells them that "I adore him and I really wish I didn’t, that’s the problem. It would be easier if I hated him, but I don’t.”

In response to what Shakira says, Sukina answers that "What I will say, with him, he can prove himself to you before he has to prove himself to me.” After Shakira chats with her mum and sister, she asks Harry to come over with his mum and sister, and Sukina is heard saying “He don’t get a hug.”

In response to the Love Island first look video shown on X, one fan said: “Fingers crossed Shakira’s mum lays into Harry on his behaviour!” whilst another said: “Oh sheesh. The truth will come out now.”

It would seem however that some fans are more positive about Shakira and Harry’s relationship, Harry has just chosen Shakira in the recoupling after his relationship with Helena has come to an end. One fan said: “Nothing can break sharry.”

According to Odds checker, Toni and Cach are 13/10, Megan and Conor are 6/1, Yasmin and Jamie are 11/4 and Shakira and Harry are 10/1.

The Love Island final is on Monday August 4.