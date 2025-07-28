Harry and Shakira are continuing to rekindle their romance in a new clip from Love Island

In a new clip shared with viewers on companion show Aftersun, Harry and Shakira were seen getting closer after they reunited again during Sunday night’s recoupling. The pair have been at the centre of a love triangle with Helena after Harry admitted last week that he still had feelings for Shakira, who he split from on Day 13.

In the clip, the pair can be seen canoodling in a chair as Harry kisses Shakira’s neck. The 30-year-old goes in for a full-on snog but is rebuffed by Shakira, who turns her head to have the kiss planted on her cheek instead.

Shakira revealed that she was open to re-treading water with Harry but would be taking baby steps in their relationship after he let his eye wander to Helena earlier in the series. Harry can be seen in the exclusive clip whispering “baby steps, baby steps” after Shakira turned her head away.

The pair’s reunion caused waves in the villa last week, after Harry’s true feelings were uncovered during The Grafties. Islanders were shown clips from throughout the time in the villa, including one in which Harry and Shakira admitted their real feeling for each other. Shakira said that she was truly hurt by Harry’s behaviour before he recoupled with Helena, while Harry told her that it would’ve been “a better experience” if he had stuck with her instead.

The clip was played in front of an unsuspecting Helena, who later broke things off with Harry after he admitted that he had “buried” his feeling about Shakira during the time him and Helena were coupled up. The pair broke up officially in a teary heart-to-heart on Sunday night’s episode, with Helena telling Harry: “You’ve literally broken my heart, Harry.

Harry and Shakira have rekindled their romance in Love Island. | ITV

“I cannot be your friend in here. I will not be your friend on the outside. I f*****g promise you that. I don’t want any association towards you ever again.”

The development comes as the families of the islanders crash the villa in scenes to be shown in tonight’s episode. It looks likely to be a frosty introduction for Harry as Shakira’s mum Sukina enters the villa, with Sukina previously branding the islander an “attention seeker”.

In a first-look preview of tonight’s episode, Harry can be seen going to greet Shakira’s mum with a hug, but Sukina, who will arrive with Shakira’s sister Shanti, shuts him down saying: “We’re not hugging Harry.”

Making reference to his previous relationship with Helena, Sukina then says: “I think the whole of the UK is [surprised]. I’m sorry, but we thought it was ‘undeniable’ Harry....”

Shakira will open up to her mum and sister about reuniting with the villa’s resident bad boy, saying: “I adore him and I really wish I didn’t, that’s the problem. It would be easier if I hated him, but I don’t.”

Sukina continues: “What I will say, with him, he can prove himself to you before he has to prove himself to me.”

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.