We’re into the final week of Love Island, which means only one thing - it’s time for our islanders to meet the parents.

The ITV dating reality show draws to a close in just a weeks time, with a lot of change in the villa after last night’s recoupling ceremony. Several couples swapped partners following the breakdown of connections and the return of islanders Megan and Blu.

But while the islanders will be hoping to catch their breath from the drama and antics of the last few days, there’s no chance to pause as the famous ‘meet the parents’ episode hits screens tonight (July 28).

In a sneak-peek preview of Monday night’s episode, viewers were shown the moment that a group of family members walk into the villa to surprise the unsuspecting islanders. Toni’s mum can be heard asking “Is Toni here?”, while the American beauty look down from the terrace shocked.

Toni's mum Leslie will be seen crashing the villa during the traditional 'meet the parents' episode on Love Island tonight. | ITV

The ‘meet the parents’ episode has long been a big part of the Love Island experience, with family members using the opportunity to give their verdict on their relative’s couple of choice, as well as not shying away from a stern word on their behaviour if needed.

Excitement is therefore high amongst viewers, who are hoping for some home truths to be delivered by mums, dads and siblings. One viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “This parents' episode is gonna be juicy. Hopefully they don't get PR trained before coming in.”

Another added: “Not the parents coming in tomorrow at the worst time possible, let the drama commence.”

The family members make their arrival in the villa in scenes set to be shown on tonight’s episode. It comes after major drama in the villa, in which Harry admitted to Shakira and Helena that he has been harbouring feelings for Shakira ever since the two split on Day 13.

Harry and Helena were in tears as they called time on their fling, before Harry recoupled with Shakira at the latest recoupling. While some fans are hoping that Helena’s family give Harry a stern word, others have also pointed out that Shakira’s mum has been very vocal about her dislike for Harry and the way he treated her daughter in the villa.

Harry and Shakira have rekindled their romance in Love Island. | ITV

Shakira’s mum Sukina took to TikTok to share a now-deleted rant aimed at the 30-year-old footballer, during which she referred to him as an “attention seeker”. Sukina said: "I need a fly swatter, a really big one..... What is his game? Well we know what his game is, he's a little attention seeker.

"He needs his little dose of validation, his little dose of everybody wants me. No they ******* don't Harry, no they don't.”

Toni’s mum Leslie has also been vocal on social media, posting debriefs of the episodes and her thoughts on her daughter's journey throughout the show. She previously admitted that she was “devastated” by the love triangle between Toni and the now-dumped islanders Harrison and Lauren adding that Toni “deserves better” than the drama that was caused by Harrison.

Fans began theorising that Shakira and Toni’s mums were set to take action against ITV over the treatment of their daughters after Leslie privatised her TikTok account and Sukina removed all of the videos in which she directly referenced the villa.

However, these claims have been rubbished by Leslie, who said in a new update: “My accounts were set to private because I had other things to do, not because myself and Shakira’s mum are suing ITV.

“We are definitely not [suing ITV]. That rumour should be put to rest immediately.”

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.