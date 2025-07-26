Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson slams Love Island as being 'deeply unethical'

Anna Richardson refuses to watch “deeply unethical” Love Island.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Naked Attraction host is not a fan of the ITV2 show, which hosted by Maya Jama, and has revealed she “refuses to watch it in on a point of principle” as she believes her Channel 4 dating show is much more inclusive.

She told MailOnline: “You're seeing a range of bodies [on Naked Attraction], it makes you feel comfortable about your own. And I personally have never, ever watched Love Island, so I kind of refuse, on point of principle, because I think that Love Island is a deeply unethical show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So what you're doing is you're showing youth and beauty and rivalry as a betrayal, as some kind of standard that we should be held up to, whereas Naked Attraction does the exact opposite.”

Anna went on to explain that Naked Attraction is “about acceptance” and showing that “nobody's body is perfect”. She added: “I think it's about, I think it's a gloriously bonkers show about acceptance. It is about the fact that nobody's body is perfect. This is about vulnerability. It's about acceptance.

“Whether I've got a stoma, or I have a disability, I've got one leg, or I'm in a wheelchair, whatever happens to be, or I'm a trans person on my journey, all of us deserve to be loved and accepted for who we are.”

Anna Richardson hosts Naked Attraction | Channel 4

And, Anna has high hopes that the show will make a comeback, on the anniversary of the show’s launch. She said: “I am desperate for it to come back. I really hope so, because it's a fun show to do, and it does very well, but I have no idea about the politics of whether it is or not, but let's keep our fingers crossed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naked Attraction, which first aired on July 25 2016, featured single people who dared to strip naked in a bid to find a date. A picker, who is at first fully clothed, is presented with six coloured pods which all contain a completely naked potential partner. The bodies are revealed bit-by-bit from the feet up - with the picker having to elimate one person at each stage. Once they are left with two choices, the picker must then get naked themselves before making their final choice. The pair then have a date - with their clothes back on.

There has been a total of seven series, but the show last aired in March 2024. There has been no confirmation the show has been cancelled, however, and it would appear it is only on a break.

Love Island UK, meanwhile, is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this year and sees a group of single men and women, mainly in their 20s and some in their 30s, move in to a luxury villa in Majora for two months each summer in the hope of finding a lasting love connection.

* Love Island continues at 9pm, Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX.