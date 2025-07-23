A Love Island star has been rushed to hospital to be treated after an incident inside the famous villa.

Jamie Rhodes was whisked away to A&E after stepping on a screw inside the Majorcan villa, according to The Sun. Filming was briefly paused during the incident, as Jamie was transported out of the villa.

A source said: “Jamie was taken to hospital after an accident in the villa. He stepped on a screw in the garden and after chatting to the villa medics they made the decision to take him to hospital.

“Filming was briefly paused and everyone was really worried as it’s quite rare anyone gets taken out of the villa. But after the garden was searched for any more loose screws Jamie returned all bandaged up. He was fine to walk - bosses were worried he’d be seen out of the villa and exposed to the outside world but it was actually fine.”

The 26-year-old electrical engineer has been coupled up with Yasmin since Casa Amor, with the pair now one of the favourite to win the show. Jamie returned to the villa after his medical emergency, and was seen in last night’s scenes at the Love Island Festival.

Last night’s episode (July 22) also saw the departure of two more islanders as host Maya Jama crashed the festival party. It was revealed that Emma and Boris had gained the fewest votes in latest public vote and were dumped immediately.

Angel and Billykiss are still at risk of being dumped, with one more girl set to leave tonight. Toni, Yasmin, Cach and Ty will all make the decision of who to save after being revealed as the most popular islanders with the public.

Viewers were also left shocked last night after the return of two previously dumped islanders was teased on the show. Megan and Blu were shown strutting back into the villa in the teaser trailer for tonight’s episode.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, Sunday to Friday.