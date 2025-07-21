Love Island’s Lucy has broken her silence on the leaked voice note that allegedly detailed her ‘game plan’ for the show.

Lucy and partner Tommy were dumped from the Love Island villa after being chosen by Shakira and Ty to be dumped during last Tuesday's episode. While the islanders were shocked by the decision, viewers at home were less surprised after a voice note allegedly sent from Lucy to a friend before she joined the show went viral on social media.

In the voice note, she could be heard saying: “They asked me for my top three boys. And told them, I said, Tommy, I want Tommy. I feel like if I'm with Tommy I feel like I'll get all the way to the end."

They added: "Because everyone loves him. I don't know if you've been watching it but that Megan's being sent home and I'm f****** made up. And she's being sent home because of the way she's treated Tommy. And do you know what, I'm made up that I've been watching it because I know how to act. Because she's being a f***** little slapper in there. The public have voted her out. So I just need to be like a nice girl and just f****** stick with Tommy.”

After their elimination from the show, fans were eager to find out if Tommy ever heard the voice note and what it means for their relationship. Now the pair have appeared in Love Island Aftersun to spill all of the details.

Host Maya Jama broached the subject with Lucy and Tommy, saying: “Of course, we do have to talk about that voice note. You haven’t had a chance to address anything yet, so this is your platform to set the record straight.”

Lucy replied: “No, so, obviously like, we probably have all done it - sent voice notes to friends. And obviously I really did trust that friend.

“With the Tommy situation, I was just saying like he’s obviously a very nice boy and that’s why I wanted to get to know him. I did say ‘until the end’, but [not] the final. I meant the end result meaning obviously I’d like to be with him in the future, someone with really good morals and stuff like that.

“And also before going on the show, my dad did say to me ‘he’s the kind of boy I’d like you to bring home’, because he’s just very respectful.”

Lucy also apologised for her words about Megan, who Tommy was coupled up with for the first few weeks of the show. She said: “I should never have commented on someone who I’ve never met before. So I do really apologise about that, I’m actually not that type of girl and it was very rude of me to do that as well.”

Tommy backed up his partner, saying that she had explained to him as the islander being “characters on a screen” at the time of the voice note. He said: “I know you were very excited about going on the biggest reality show in the country, emotions were very high and you’re speaking to one of your close friends.”

Tommy added that the voice note had been “blown out of proportion a little bit”, adding: “I’ll be honest, I’ve said things to friends in my group chats that might make me look like a bad person, but it’s just to your mates. You never expect everyone to listen to it.”

Some viewers were less than convinced by the united front being put on by Lucy and Tommy on Aftersun. One fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “The voice note of Lucy was real. Did she personally apologize to Megan or was she just saying that on tv? If she’s not that type of girl to call Megan that why would you even say it in the first place. I still think she meant the final by choosing Tommy.”

Another added: “How is Tommy actually believing what Lucy just said about the voice note?”

Elsewhere in the episode, cameras caught the immediate aftermath of Tommy and Lucy leaving the villa after being dumped. In the clip, a disgruntled Tommy branded Shakira a “nasty girl” after she announced her and Ty’s decision. Lucy added that the move was “very bitchy”, with Tommy adding: “It is very bitchy, yeah.”

He later told Maya on the Aftersun couch: “I didn’t like how when Ty said me and Lucy have got a strong connection, she was like ‘I’m not buying it’. But then later on, she said ‘oh I voted them off because they are a strong couple and they will work on the outside’. So I think she’s contradicting herself a little bit there, but that’s just my opinion.”