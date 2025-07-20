The Love Island drama may have shifted to Harrison and Lauren, but everybody is still talking about Tommy and Lucy.

The Love Island headlines are all about Harrison and Lauren after Lauren was dumped from the villa and then Harrison decided to leave after much deliberation. After touching down in the UK, Harrison has made his first public appearance, and was spotted at the Usyk vs Dubois match with celebrity Aesthetic Dr Rosh.

Although everybody is talking about Harrison and Lauren, there is another Love Island couple that is not escaping attending either, the couple I am referring to is Tommy and Lucy. Since coming out of the villa, Tommy has shared two TikTok videos.

In the first TikTok, he thanks all his fans for their support, and in the second TikTok, he reunites with his good friend George who he hadn’t seen before entering the villa, in both videos, he doesn’t any make reference to Lucy and fans have already speculated that the couple have broken up.

According to The Sun, “LOVE Island" fans claim that axed Islanders Tommy and Lucy have "already split", just days after leaving the villa.” The reason fans believe the couple have split is that they are speculating that Tommy has already heard Lucy’s alleged voice note.

In the alleged voice note which was leaked online, the person alleged to be Lucy is heard saying "I've got a phone call today by the way, saying they want to fly me out on Tuesday or Monday. So they said to me on Sunday they'll let me know for 100 percent, but looks like I'm f**king going on one of those days. So they were like, get your stuff packed basically.

"I was like, I'm already packed love. They asked me for my top three boys. And told them, I said, Tommy, I want Tommy. I feel like if I'm with Tommy I feel like I'll get all the way to the end.

"Because everyone loves him. I don't know if you've been watching it but that Megan's being sent home and I'm f**king made up.

"And she's being sent home because of the way she's treated Tommy. And do you know what, I'm made up that I've been watching it because I know how to act.

"Because she's being a f**king little slapper in there. The public have voted her out. So I just need to be left a nice girl and just f**king stick with Tommy."

In response to Lucy Quinn’s latest TikTok video where she is dressed up for a girly night, one fan said: “Girl you do realise when your on after sun their gonna confront you about the voicenote,” whilst another said; what about the voice note are you going to speak up on it? Orr…”

One fan said: "Let's remember shes only 21 and all the people that have died because of online hate off the back of love island!!!” whilst another said: “Youse are all hating on her coz she gorg.”