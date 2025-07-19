Fans claim that Love Island couple Tommy and Lucy may have already split days after the villa.

There has been plenty of drama recently in the Love Island villa, with Lauren being dumped and Harrison leaving. However, it would seem that there is also drama away from the villa as Love Island fans claim that Tommy and Lucy have already split and that he has now heard Lucy’s alleged voice note.

After coming out of the villa, Tommy took to TikTok and said: “What an experience that was, the greatest thing I have ever done.” He also said: I appreciate all the messages I have got, all the love that has been shown,” and also said: “I am quite overwhelmed by all the support I have got.”.

He then took to TikTok a day ago to reveal that he was reuniting with his best friend George after being in the villa. George is seen running out of his house into Tommy’s car and the pair hug excitedly.

In response to Tommy’s first TikTok video, one fan said: “He didn’t mention Lucy so I reckon he’s heard the voice note and wasn’t pleased,” whilst another said: “I KNEW THAT LUCY WAS NO GOOD!”

Who is Lucy Quinn?

As well as being a make-up artist, the 21-year-old, Lucy’s uncle is Ray Quinn who rose to fame when he competed on The X Factor in 2006, he ended up in second place behind Leona Lewis. He has also appeared in Dancing On Ice and soap Hollyoaks. Before entering the villa, when asked who she had her eye on, Lucy said: “Tommy all the way. He’s just a lovely boy and he’s the type you want to take home to your mum and dad.”

What did Lucy allegedly say in the voice note?

The 21-year old make-up artist Lucy reportedly sent the voice note to her friend, where she is seemingly heard mapping out her game plan for the villa, which includes getting Tommy to couple up with her so that she “would get all the way to the end.”

The person who is heard in the voice note says: "I've got a phone call today by the way, saying they want to fly me out on Tuesday or Monday. So they said to me on Sunday they'll let me know for 100 percent, but looks like I'm f****** going on one of those days.

"So they were like, get your stuff packed basically. I was like, 'I'm already packed love'. They asked me for my top three boys. And told them, I said, Tommy, I want Tommy. I feel like if I'm with Tommy I feel like I'll get all the way to the end."

The person goes on to say "Because everyone loves him. I don't know if you've been watching it but that Megan's being sent home and I'm f****** made up. And she's being sent home because of the way she's treated Tommy. And do you know what, I'm made up that I've been watching it because I know how to act."

"Because she's being a f***** little slapper in there. The public have voted her out. So I just need to be like a nice girl and just f****** stick with Tommy.”

Neither Tommy and Lucy have addressed the alleged voice note. In her latest TikTok video, Lucy is seen getting ready for a night out and in the caption said: “Girly nights have my heart.” In response, one fan said: “Tommy binned u of already ha, “whilst another said: “Queen next time don’t send no voice note.”

However, one fan said: “Let’s remember shes only 21 and all the people that have died because of online hate off the back of love island!!!!”