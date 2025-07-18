Following the suicides of former Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, the show introduced duty of care protocols in 2021.

We are all guilty of it, but it is so easy to forget when one is watching a reality show like Love Island that the contestants are ‘real people’ who have to go back to their lives, careers and family and friends when the show is over. According to reports, Harrison is believed to have left the Love Island villa on Thursday night (July 17).

A source told The Sun that “It’s been a momentous few days for Harrison and ultimately he has decided to quit.

“Everyone was so shocked and people were crying and hugging him. He worked through everything with the ITV duty of care team and is making his way home to his family now.”

For those of you who have not been watching ITV’s Love Island, Harrison Solomon, a 22-year-old footballer from Burton-on-Trent, who is studying in Florida, has been involved in a love triangle with Toni and Lauren from Casa. His behaviour which both Toni and Lauren cannot be condoned and Women’s Aid issued a statement regarding the controversy.

Jessye Werner, communications manager at Women’s Aid, told The Tab that “In recent years, Love Island and other forms of reality TV have been repeatedly called out by viewers for allowing in contestants that had a history of abusive, coercive and manipulative behaviour in previous relationships.

“As a result, production companies have been more careful when it comes to selecting contestants and calling out toxic behaviours when we see them. Despite these positive steps, we still see unhealthy patterns of behaviour on these shows, showing just how steeped in misogyny and sexism our society still is. Women are often lied to, slut-shamed and manipulated, as well as laughed at behind their backs.

“Misogyny and sexism lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls. More must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny, and it is a great credit to viewers who take to social media, continuing to call out these behaviours as soon as they see them.”

Whilst I find misogyny and sexism totally abhorrent and do not by any means condone Harrison’s behaviour, it is important to remember he is a real person and fans of the show need to remember this

In response to a recent video of the show where Lauren is seen helping Harrison to floss his teeth, one fan wrote: “Get rid of these toxic men and start again with cach and tye. It will be a better season,” whilst another said: “Toxic lad but great viewing.

Now reports have emerged that Harrison has left the villa, thankfully some fans are more understanding and one wrote: “Harrison’s left the villa. Please be kind. He’s just a young lad figuring things out. He simply liked 2 girls and strung them along but this is not uncommon. So many have been confused in the real world.”

Fans were also quick to criticise Harrison the other day when he asked fellow contestant Cach how to make scrambled eggs and one fan took to X and said: "Harrison you’re telling me you don’t know how to make eggs and toast?"

Harrison explained that when he is at home, he doesn’t have to worry about his meals as they are provided by the canteen at his football club. Yes I know he is 22 and a grown man, but it’s important to remember that he has spent the majority of his life just thinking about and playing football.

In 2021, Love Island introduced its duty of care protocols following the deaths by suicide of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis. The statement about their duty of care protocols read: “Extensive protocols include suspending social media, training in language and behaviour and ongoing support before, during and after filming. Guidelines and welfare reflect former Islanders’ feedback.”

“Programme contributors will be offered a full package of measures to ensure they remain supported prior to, during and after the filming period on the show. After an initial trial period, the show will now formally introduce a guideline asking participants to pause social media handles and accounts for the duration of their time on the show, to ensure that both the Islanders and their families are protected from the adverse effects of social media.”

Amy Hart, who appeared on season 5 of the show, said: “I didn’t really take into account when I went into the villa that although my best friend was really excited to run my social media account, it was me that signed up to do the show, not my family and not my friends. But it was them that had to read the death threats and it was them that had to read the horrible messages. Whereas when I came out, I came out to a great reaction because of the way that I left, and they were the ones who had a hard time when I was in there.”

Tasha Ghouri, who was a finalist on season 8 of Love Island, said: “I think this is great and needs to be done. I believe it’s 100% the right step in the right direction, I could see there was a lot less trolling and negativity.”

In 2018, Sophie Gradon took her own life and the following year, Mike Thalassitis, who appeared in series three, and was dubbed “Muggy Mike” by the public, committed suicide. His body was found in a park in Edmonton, north London and a coroner determined later that he died as a result of suicide by hanging.

After the North London Coroner’s Court revealed the cause of his death, Dave Read, his manager and agent read a statement from behalf of his family which read: "Mike was a wonderful son and brother and will be dearly missed".

In 2020 Caroline Flack, the presenter of Love Island, took her own life. In January of this year, it was revealed that Caroline Flack’s mother Christine, will be exploring the final months of her daughter‘s life in a film called Caroline. Christine said: "I still have so many questions about what happened to Caroline in her final months, and it's something I feel deeply compelled to explore, even though I know it will be challenging,"

It has been reported that Love Island’s Harrison is already back home to his family and friends. As he comes to terms with the aftermath of his behaviour in the villa and backlash by fans, I urge everyone to remember Sophie, Mike and Caroline and to be kind as he is someone’s son, brother and friend, and is of course above all else, a human being with feelings like everyone else.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.