Love Island’s Lauren was dumped from the villa after the arrival of new bombshell Angel.

Love Island fans were left shocked after Lauren was brutally dumped from the villa after Ty was coupled up with new bombshell Angel, he received a text about the news. The Islanders had been playing the Couple of Sorts game and they were then asked to choose who Angel would find most attractive.

After Conor was chosen to go third, Harry second, and Ty first, Ty then got the text telling him that he had been automatically coupled up with Angel. This meant that Lauren was left single and therefore immediately dumped from the villa.

When getting ready to leave, Lauren was in tears, and chatted with Harrison asking him to leave with her. She said: "I can't leave you. Can't you come with me?" and also said: "I know it's a big ask and we've not been on the best terms the last few days.

"But I think everything we've had for the last ten days is real. And I think we know deep down that we're meant to be together."

Harrison was hesitant over what to do and said: “I know. I feel like I've come in here and I've found what I've wanted.”He went on to say that “I feel like it's a massive decision, it's hard to make in five minutes. But, at the same time I've come in here and I've found what I wanted.”

Harrison decides to sleep on it and later decides to leave. However, before departing from the villa, he pulled Toni for a chat, and said: “I want you to know that I genuinely am sorry for the way that I treated you in here. I feel like I've done a lot of reflecting today and what I've done to you is not okay. And I feel like if someone treated my sister the way I've treated you, I'd be mortified."

Harrison also said: “I feel terrible for it and I am sorry. You're a great girl, you know you're a great girl. You have so much to offer and I feel like any guy would be lucky to have you honestly. I just think maybe we weren't right for each other and that's why I acted the way I acted. I just hope you can see how sorry I am. I never meant to hurt you like this.”

Harrison’s comments come after Jessye Werner, communications manager at Women’s Aid , told The Tab that “In recent years, Love Island and other forms of reality TV have been repeatedly called out by viewers for allowing in contestants that had a history of abusive, coercive and manipulative behaviour in previous relationships.

“As a result, production companies have been more careful when it comes to selecting contestants and calling out toxic behaviours when we see them. Despite these positive steps, we still see unhealthy patterns of behaviour on these shows, showing just how steeped in misogyny and sexism our society still is. Women are often lied to, slut-shamed and manipulated, as well as laughed at behind their backs.

“Misogyny and sexism lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls. More must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny, and it is a great credit to viewers who take to social media, continuing to call out these behaviours as soon as they see them.”

Has Lauren Wood updated her Instagram?

At the time of writing, Lauren Wood, who has 122K followers on Instagram, had not updated it. However, fans have been quick to post on her last update which was a photo she posted from Bali on June 30. One of her friends wrote: “Please be kind. Lauren is one of the nicest girls I’ve had the chance of meeting- she’s kind, beautiful, funny and doesn’t deserve all of this negativity. Lauren, just like everyone else, has feelings, so please think about what you say. Kindness costs nothing.”