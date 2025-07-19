In August 2023 Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the ninth round to retain titles.

Daniel Dubois will be hoping to exact revenge against Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium tonight (July 19) after he was beaten by him in the ninth round in August 2023. In April of this year, it was reported that the pair were finalising a deal when it came to a rematch between them.

In an interview with DAZN, Oleksander Usyk said of Dubois and his vulnerabilities that "Little bit yes. Little bit because maybe it is a younger guy. Maybe... I do not know. But Daniel is a little bit afraid. I am too, but my afraid is different."

When questioned about his own weaknesses, Usyk said: “My weakness? I love people. I love my opponents. Only one of my opponents I do not love it’s Marco Huck. He is a bad guy because this man said bad words about my mother.”

Usyk went on to say that “Listen it is bad, but all my British rivals, they are great people. First, Joe Joyce. For me, the greatest test was Tony Bellew. He is a great man. He gave me the opportunity after the fight to go up in the UK.”

When it comes to his personal life, Oleksandr Usyk has been married to Yekaterina, known as Kateryna since 2009. The couple have four children together, two sons Kyrylo and Mykhalio, and two daughters Yelizaveta and Maria.

Usyk has previously spoken about fleeing his home in Vorzel, Bucha in Ukraine as bombs dropped in 2022. The bombs landed on his daughter Yelizaveta’s birthday.

Usyk said: “My children are asking: 'Daddy, why do they want to kill us?' I don’t know how to answer that.My family is not in Ukraine now but a lot of people I know and a lot of my close friends are inside the country.”

Usyk went on to say that “I am in touch with them every day, I am asking them for updates. didn’t want to leave the country. I want to live there, still. Straight after the fight I will go back to Ukraine.”

Usyk’s wife, Yekaterina is in charge of the Usyk foundation, according to the website, “Usyk Foundation is a force for good that fights for the life, dignity, and future of Ukraine!”

When it comes to Usyk’s net worth, figures range widely, but according to Bet365, he is worth £200m.