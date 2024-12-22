Tyson Fury has said he felt like he ‘won’ his fight against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday evening following his rematch defeat. All three judges scored the fight 116-112 in Usyk's favour.

The Ukrainian inflicted Fury’s first ever defeat back in May and the Morecambe fighter was out to get his revenge in Saudi Arabia. However, he was beaten again and all eyes are now on whether there will be a third clash between the pair.

Fury, 36, entered the ring dressed as Father Christmas as Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' rung out. Meanwhile, Usyk was sporting a warrior-like robe.

Speaking after the fight, Fury believes he didn’t deserve to lose and said: "The judges gave him a Christmas gift. I feel like I won both fights. I know I had to knock him out but it's boxing and this happens. There is no doubt in my mind I won this fight. Frank [Warren] had me three or four rounds up and a lot of people had me up by at least two.

"I'm not going to cry over spilt milk, it's over now. I've been in boxing my whole life but I'll always feel a little bit hard done by - not a little bit, a lot."

His promoter Frank Warren said: "I'm dumbfounded at how they [judges] scored it. His jabbing was superb, his footwork was superb, he wasn't slow. He was very evasive.

"I'm really disappointed. We'll have to see what happens in the future for Tyson. I thought he was in control, boxed really well and had Usyk on his back foot.”

On Fury’s future, Warne added: "It's up to him. It's just after a fight and emotions are running high. It's nuts. Did you only give him four rounds out of eight? I don't get it.”

Meanwhile, Usyk said: “He [Tyson Fury] is a great fighter, he is a great opponent. An unbelievable 24 rounds for my career. Thank you so much.”