Tyson Fury is poised to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the second time

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are meeting this weekend for a second time in their hotly contested feud. It is a rematch following their first clash back in May. The Ukrainian won via a split decision last time out and Fury will be eager to bounce back.

When is the Usyk vs Fury 2 rematch?

Usyk vs Fury 2 is expected to begin at 10pm UK time on Saturday December 21st, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Where is Usyk vs Fury 2 taking place?

Usyk vs Fury 2 is being fought at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the same venue as their last fight.

When are the Usyk vs Fury 2 press conferences?

Usyk vs Fury 2 press conferences are on Thursday December 19th and will start at 4pm UK time. The press conference will be available to watch on YouTube.

When are the Usyk vs Fury 2 weigh-ins?

Usyk vs Fury 2 weigh-ins are on Friday December 20th at 5pm UK time. The weigh ins are also available on YouTube.

How do I watch Usyk vs Fury 2?

Usyk vs Fury 2 can be streamed live by Sky Sports customers for a price of £24.95.

Who is on the Usyk-Fury 2 undercard?

Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis - super-welterweight

Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean - heavyweight

Johnny Fisher vs David Allen - heavyweight

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards - super-bantamweight

Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor - featherweight

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin - light-heavyweight

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez - heavyweight

Mohammed Alakel vs Joshua Ocampo - super-featherweight

Tyson Fury's boxing stats

Age: 36

Height: 6ft 9in

Total fights: 36

Record: 34-1-1 (24 KOs)

Rounds contested: 242

Oleksandr Usyk's boxing stats

Age: 37

Height: 6ft 3in

Total fights: 22

Record: 22-0 (14 KOs)

Rounds contested: 189

What has been said ahead of Fury vs Usyk 2?

Usyk has said: "I win again a second fight. I'll try cruiserweight again. I'll try."

Meanwhile, Fury has said: "I want the third fight. I want the trilogy. When I beat him on the 21st there'll be a third fight, 100 per cent. There has to be a trilogy. Can't wait. December 21 is my time. The belts are coming back home and there'll be a trilogy. An epic trilogy in '25."

He added: “When I look in the mirror I don’t see a quitter. I see a man who would do anything to keep going. If I get knocked down nine times, I’ll get up 10. If I didn’t want to do that, I wouldn’t be a boxer, I’d be doing something else, like playing darts. But this is my job. Before even the first fight, we had a rematch clause for a hell of a lot of money. I’d have to have no legs, no arms and half my head chopped off not to take the rematch. No eyeballs as well. I’d do it if I was blind.

“I need to be more focused this time and not do as much showboating. One of the commentators said: ‘Has anybody ever seen Tyson Fury clown this much against even lower level opposition?’ That’s how easy it was for me and you can get complacent.

“I won’t change anything. Why would I when I had control of the fight for maybe 80% of it? I’m landing on him at will, head and body, lead right uppercuts, left hooks, right hooks to the body, doubles at times. I don’t need to change anything. I don’t think he can, either, because he ain’t going to outbox me on the back foot. He has to come forward and make a fight of it.”