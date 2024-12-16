Christmas has come early at Ally Pally as the darts PDC World Championship 2025 gets underway at the famous London venue.

Darts fans have been waiting all year for the biggest moment in the sport’s calendar as the best and brightest names in darts descend on London. The 2025 PDC World Championships have kicked off at Alexandra Palace.

A ticket to the legendary championship may be hard to come by, but fans from across the UK will still be able to watch even if they don’t have a ticket to Ally Pally. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 PDC World Championships on TV.

2024 darts world champion Luke Humphries returns to Alexandra Palace to defend his title in this year's championship. | Getty Images

Is the PDC World Championship on TV?

Yes, you can watch the darts in all their festive glory this December exclusively on Sky Sports. Coverage will run on the broadcaster’s standalone channel Sky Sports Darts, as well as a livestream on Sky Go, from Sunday, December 15 until Friday, January 3.

Coverage kicked off last night (December 15) with first-round matches France’s Thibault Tricole and Australia’s Joe Comito, with Tricole later being defeated by reining champion Luke Humphries in the second round on opening night.

The opening night also featured the first round between Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena and Switzerland’s Stefan Bellmont, with Wattimena prevailing to set up a match with Englishman James Wade in the second round.

When is PDC World Championship on TV?

Sky Sports Darts will broadcast every throw in the tournament, with multiple matches per day in the run-up to the final. The tournament will continue through the festive season, however there will be no match on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Years’ Eve.

Matches will take place at 12.30pm and 7pm each day. The semi-finals will take place slight later on Thursday, January 2, at 7.30pm, while the final on Friday, January 3 will take place at 8pm.

When will Luke Litter play his first match?

The man to beat? Luke Littler of England (Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

While Luke Humphries has already taken to the oche to kick-off his campaign, all eyes will be on teenager Luke Littler as he returns to the stage. The 17-year-old made history in last year’s tournament, becoming the youngest ever player to win a match at the world championships at the age of 16.

His feat captured the attention of the British public, and he breezed past giants of the sport such as Rob cross and Raymond van Barnevald to make the final against the odds. He eventually lost to Humphries, but after a hugely successful year is back again this year to try again with a BBC Sports Personality of the Year nomination under his belt.

Currently ranked number four in the world, the talented youngster will play his first match of the tournament on Saturday, December 21. He will play the winner of the Section Two first round match between Ryan Meikle and Farron Sherrock.