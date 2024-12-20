Tyson Fury | AFP via Getty Images

The eagerly anticipated fight takes place this weekend

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury’s rematch takes place this weekend. The fight is on Saturday December 21 and will be broadcast live around the world from Saudi Arabia.

Usyk beat Fury earlier this year back in May and the pair are now poised to battle it out for a second time. Here is everything you need to know...

Who is on the Usyk Fury 2 undercard?

Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis – Light middleweight

Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean – Heavyweight

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen – Heavyweight

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards – Super bantamweight

Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor – Featherweight

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin – Light-heavyweight

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez – Heavyweight

When are the Usyk Fury undercards?

The pre-fight duels go ahead before the main event. Usyk Fury 2 is expected at around 11pm.

Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean – Heavyweight - 9.55pm

Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis – Light middleweight - 9.00pm

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen – Heavyweight - 8.07pm

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards – Super bantamweight - 7.20pm

Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor – Featherweight - 6.32pm

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin – Light-heavyweight - 5.47pm

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez – Heavyweight - 5.00pm

When are the Usyk Fury ring-walks?

The Usyk Fury 2 ring-walks are expected to begin around 10.25pm.

Where is Usyk vs Fury 2 taking place?

Usyk vs Fury 2 is being fought at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the same venue as their last fight.

When are the Usyk vs Fury 2 press conferences?

Usyk vs Fury 2 press conferences were on Thursday December 19th and started at 4pm UK time.

When are the Usyk vs Fury 2 weigh-ins?

Usyk vs Fury 2 weigh-ins are on Friday December 20th at 5pm UK time. The weigh ins are also available on YouTube.

How do I watch Usyk vs Fury 2?

Usyk vs Fury 2 can be streamed live by Sky Sports customers for a price of £24.95.

Tyson Fury's boxing stats

Age: 36

Height: 6ft 9in

Total fights: 36

Record: 34-1-1 (24 KOs)

Rounds contested: 242

Oleksandr Usyk's boxing stats

Age: 37

Height: 6ft 3in

Total fights: 22

Record: 22-0 (14 KOs)

Rounds contested: 189

What has been said ahead of Fury vs Usyk 2?

Usyk has said: "I win again a second fight. I'll try cruiserweight again. I'll try."

Meanwhile, Fury has said: "I want the third fight. I want the trilogy. When I beat him on the 21st there'll be a third fight, 100 per cent. There has to be a trilogy. Can't wait. December 21 is my time. The belts are coming back home and there'll be a trilogy. An epic trilogy in '25."

He added: “When I look in the mirror I don’t see a quitter. I see a man who would do anything to keep going. If I get knocked down nine times, I’ll get up 10. If I didn’t want to do that, I wouldn’t be a boxer, I’d be doing something else, like playing darts. But this is my job. Before even the first fight, we had a rematch clause for a hell of a lot of money. I’d have to have no legs, no arms and half my head chopped off not to take the rematch. No eyeballs as well. I’d do it if I was blind.”