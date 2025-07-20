Harrison Solomon left the Love Island villa after being involved in a love triangle between Lauren Wood and Toni Laites.

Unfortunately for Casa girl Lauren Wood, she was dumped from the Love Island villa when new bombshell Angel arrived. The islanders thought they were simply involved in a game, and were unaware that a brutal dumping was about to take place, which shocked the villa to the core.

At the time, they were involved in a Couple of Sorts game and before Angel made her entrance into the villa, the Islanders were asked who they thought Angel would find the most attractive. They chose Ty to go first, Harry went second and Conor went third. Ty then received a text to say he had now been coupled up with Angel, which resulted in Lauren being dumped from the villa as she was now single.

After coming to terms with the news, Lauren Wood then pulled Harrison for a chat and said: "I can't leave you. Can't you come with me?" and also said: "I know it's a big ask and we've not been on the best terms the last few days.

"But I think everything we've had for the last ten days is real. And I think we know deep down that we're meant to be together."

Harrison didn’t say yes or no to leaving and told Lauren that “I know. I feel like I've come in here and I've found what I've wanted,’ and also said: “I feel like it's a massive decision, it's hard to make in five minutes. But, at the same time I've come in here and I've found what I wanted.”

After deciding to sleep on it, Lauren leaves the villa alone. The following evening, Harrison decides he does want to leave and asks Toni to have a chat with him. He tells her that “I want you to know that I genuinely am sorry for the way that I treated you in here. I feel like I've done a lot of reflecting today and what I've done to you is not okay. And I feel like if someone treated my sister the way I've treated you, I'd be mortified."

He went on to say that “I feel terrible for it and I am sorry. You're a great girl, you know you're a great girl. You have so much to offer and I feel like any guy would be lucky to have you honestly. I just think maybe we weren't right for each other and that's why I acted the way I acted. I just hope you can see how sorry I am. I never meant to hurt you like this.”

The Sun has now reported that after leaving the villa, Harrison, who had sex with Lauren, has no regrets about it and said: “I don’t think I intended to have sex in the villa,but in there all the Islanders could tell we were so attracted to each other. Naturally, it was going to happen.

He also said: “The spark between us was crazy. I probably wasn’t thinking about my parents and them watching it, but it naturally happened and I don’t regret it.”

Love Island: Aftersun airs on Sundays, following the main Love Island episode on ITV2. Harrison and Lauren are expected to appear on the show.