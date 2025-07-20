After leaving the Love Island villa, Harrison Solomon attended Usyk vs Dubois 2 with his friend and celebrity aesthetic Dr. Rosh.

Oleksandr Usyk’s win over Daniel Dubois has been described as a ‘masterclass in boxing’ and Usyk is now the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Speaking on DAZN, Usyk said: "38 is a young guy, remember. 38 is only the start. This is for the people, it's for our world's people.

He also said: This is enough. Next? I don't know. I want to rest. I want to go back home to my wife, my family."

The wife Usyk is referring to is Yekaterina, who is mother to their four children, the couple share two sons Kyrylo and Mykhalio, and two daughters Yelizaveta and Maria. There were plenty of celebrities watching the Usyk vs Dubois 2 and one of them may have been a little unexpected as he has only just left the Love Island villa.

The celebrity I am referring to is Love Island’s Harrison Solomon who was spotted at the match with celebrity aesthetic and friend, Dr. Rosh. For those of you who are unfamiliar with Dr. Rosh, he is a cosmetic doctor who describes himself in his bio on Instagram as a ‘World renowned & most press published aesthetic doctor.”

Dr. Rosh, who shared a video of the boxing match between Usyk and Dubois on his Instagram stories, has 576K followers on Instagram. In his link to his bio, he has shared a petition to the government to introduce legislation restricting non-surgical aesthetics to medical doctors only.

Dr. Rosh is the CEO & Medical Director at KLNIK, and is both an aesthetics practitioner as well as a GP and cardiologist.

Has Harrison Solomon had treatments with Dr. Rosh?

Yes, Love Island’s Harrison, who is 22, has had treatments with Dr. Rosh. At the start of July, Dr. Rosh, shared a video on his Instagram, where he shows Harrison having ‘small tweaks.’ In the video, Dr Rosh said: “We focused on his tear troughs- a common area where genetics can cause under-eye hollowness, no matter how much sleep or skincare you get.

“A subtle amount of tear trough filler helped smooth and brighten the area, making him look fresher and more awake without changing his natural features.”

The treatments available at the KLNIK clinic include Melasma treatment, Mummy makeover, Bridal wedding prep, Cool-sculpting fat removal, M22 laser treatments and Profhilo. The KLNIK clinic has two locations, one in Wilmslow, Cheshire and the other KLNIK is at Harvey Nichols in Manchester.