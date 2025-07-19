Daniel Dubois has described his bout against Oleksandr Usyk as the “fight of my life.”

Daniel Dubois fought Oleksandr Usyk for the first time in August 2023 and lost to him. He told The Guardian that “I don’t want to keep going back to that (2023) fight because that wasn’t me at my best. I landed one good shot but that weren’t my best shot.”

Daniel also revealed that “That first fight is behind me now. It’s just a memory and I’m a man of the future. I’ve got to stamp my authority on this division.”

When it comes to his fight against Usyk, Dubois explained to The Guardian that “It’s strange but it feels like it’s been going under the cover, like it hasn’t been really hyped- up as I would have thought a unification fight will be. But maybe that will pick up on the night.”

Daniel Dubois was raised by his father Dave Dubois, a Grenadian-French dual citizen as a single parent. Daniel has a sister, Caroline Dubois, who is also a professional boxer. Although Dave initially acted as a mentor for Caroline, their relationship has since turned sour and in an interview with Seconds Out, Caroline said: “I think my dad wants me to act a certain way, be a certain way. I was nine years old when I started boxing- he says that I’ve changed.

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois face of outside Wembley Stadium during 'Undisputed' photocall at Wembley Stadium on July 15, 2025 in London, England.

She went on to say that “And it started to get very toxic and very bad in the household. He kept saying. ‘Why can’t you be more like Daniel? You need to be like him.’ Caroline also said: “He says he never liked female boxing. That’s absolute BS. And I just wanted to call that out.”

When it comes to his dating life, Daniel Dubois’s girlfriend is reportedly Raissa Fox who is Brazilian. Raissa Fox, who has 280K followers, is believed to have given birth to Daniel’s son and shared a photograph on June 8, which she captioned: “TUDÃO ✨📈♥️.”

Daniel Dubois, who has 412K followers is very private, and only shows photos from his boxing career on Instagram. The fight can be watched via DAZN.