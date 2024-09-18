Oleksandr Usyk: Heavyweight boxing champion arrested at Krakow Airport before flying to London for Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois fight
He was detained by police at Krakow Airport in Poland after a “misunderstanding”, days before he is due in London to take in the fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua. The Ukrainian boxer, 37, was spotted being led away by uniformed men with his hands behind his back.
The heavyweight champion of the world confirmed the incident was quickly cleared up and thanked the Polish police for their conduct. He posted on social media: "Dear Friends. A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved.
“Thanks to all who got concerned. Thanks to Ukrainian diplomats for the efficient support. And respect to Polish Police for conducting their obligations with no regards to height, weight, reach and regalia. Thanks God for everything."
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky issued his own statement, confirming Usyk had been released in a post on Telegram. The leader posted: "Talked on the phone with Oleksandr Usyk when he was detained.
"I was outraged by this attitude towards our citizen and champion. He instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sibiza and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko to immediately find out all the details of the incident at the Krakow airport. As soon as I was informed that everything is fine, our champion was released and no one is detaining him any more."
Usyk's wife, Kate attempted to ease fears over the incident. She posted on her Instagram story: "Everything is ok, everything is fine!!! Alexander will explain everything later!!! nothing to be criminal ... Good night to you all!!!".
Usyk planned to take in the heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois at Wembley. The duo fight is set to take place on Saturday evening (21 September) in front of almost 96,000 fans.
