Lauren Wood was dumped from the Love Island villa after new bombshell Angel arrived.

Before entering the Love Island villa, Lauren Wood last updated her Instagram account on June 30 when she shared a photograph of herself in Bali, her account was not managed whilst she was on the TV show. For those of you who are not familiar with Lauren Wood, she is a 26-year-old dog walker from York.

When she was interviewed by the show’s producers, Lauren said: “I’m just a bubbly person. I’m fun to be around and don’t take myself too seriously. Every boy I’ve ever met has said "you’re not what I thought" in a good way. I’ve been told I’ve got good energy.” Lauren was a Casa girl and Harrison Solomon chose to couple up with her in Casa Amour so returned to the main villa with her.

According to reports, it was not the first time for Lauren Wood in the Love Island villa. She and fellow Love Island star Ty are believed to have taken part in a dry run for the show, a dry run is an unfilmed practice run through using stand-in islanders.

Love Island's Lauren Wood returns to Instagram, what has she said, are she and Harrison together?

A source told The Sun that “Ty and Lauren are acting like they’ve only just met but that’s far from the case. They hooked up during the dry run, which is where a fake cast moves into the villa to test out everything from camera angles, to kitchen appliances and run-through challenges.”

When Lauren Wood got brutally dumped from the villa after Ty received a text to say he would be coupled up with new bombshell Angel, Lauren asked Harrison to leave with him. He didn’t commit either way and said he would sleep on it.

After sleeping on it, Harrison decided to leave the villa and spoke to Toni before departing (he was involved in a love triangle with her and Lauren). He said: “I want you to know that I genuinely am sorry for the way that I treated you in here. I feel like I've done a lot of reflecting today and what I've done to you is not okay. And I feel like if someone treated my sister the way I've treated you, I'd be mortified."

He also said: “I feel terrible for it and I am sorry. You're a great girl, you know you're a great girl. You have so much to offer and I feel like any guy would be lucky to have you honestly. I just think maybe we weren't right for each other and that's why I acted the way I acted. I just hope you can see how sorry I am. I never meant to hurt you like this.”

Has Lauren Wood now updated her Instagram?

Yes, Lauren Wood has updated her Instagram, but does not mention Harrison. She said: “I can’t believe I am even writing this, it’s so surreal to me.

“My time in the villa has been nothing short of unforgettable. I wouldn’t change it for the world. From the highs to the lows, I’ve met some of the most amazing people and made memories I’ll carry with me forever. @loveisland thank you - truly.

“I’m honestly so overwhelmed by all the love I’ve come back to. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every kind message and bit of support - it means everything.”

In response to her update, one fan wrote: “I hope you and Harrison have a great future. You had a great journey and beautiful chemistry and I saw that you brought out the best in each other. Harrison was such a lovely guy and you saw a different side of him when you met Harrison. I wish you all the best in your future career and love.😍❤️.”