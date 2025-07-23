The latest Love Island dumping saw two islanders leave the show after the results of a public vote were revealed.

We’re starting to get down to the nitty-gritty of this year’s Love Island, with the finish line in sight in just a matter of weeks. But before we can get to the final, we need to a few more eliminations to cut the group down.

That’s exactly what happened when host Maya Jama crashed the LI Fest party, during which rapper Tinie Tempah performed. The presenter rocked up to the beach club to bring festivities to a halt and drop the bombshell to the islanders that the public had been voting once again.

This time, viewers had the chance to pick their favourite girl and favourite boy within the group.

Two unlucky islanders were dumped from Love Island villa last night after a public vote. | ITV

Who was dumped on Love Island last night?

Maya first told to the group who had been voted the top two favourite girls and boys, with Toni and Yasmin, and Cach and Ty both taking the honours. Next the host revealed the bottom three for both the boys and girls, with the islanders with the lowest votes set to be dumped immediately.

It was announced that Billykiss, Emma and Angel had placed in the bottom three of the girls’ vote, while Boris, Conor and Harry were in the bottom of the boys’ vote.

Unfortunately, Emma and Boris were revealed to have gained the few votes and were dumped from the island immediately. The pair didn’t even have a chance to return to the villa before saying goodbye, leaving the show directly from the beach club.

However, that wasn’t the end of the dumping drama. The islanders may have been hoping for a quiet night back at the villa, but Maya wasn’t quite done yet.

Maya Jama revealed that Angel and Billykiss were still at risk at the end of last night's Love Island episode. | ITV

The presenter waltzed into the villa later that night to tell our islanders that they weren’t safe quite yet. With more girls than boys in the villa at the moment, she revealed that Angel and Billykiss were still at risk after gaining the fewest votes in the public vote.

The four top islanders - Toni, Yasmin, Cach and Ty - were told that they had to make a decision to dump one more girl from the island, with the result set to be shown on screen tonight (July 23).

However, fans think they’ve already sussed who will be walking out the villa doors. Some viewers believe that it’s a given that Angel will be saved and Billykiss will be eliminated, with Angel and Ty currently coupled up and getting to know each other.

Billykiss also recently cut off ties with Boris after he told her there was no spark, leaving her essentially single in the villa. She had a brief flirtation with Cach but the Casa boy appears to have returned to previous flame Toni after the pair locked lips at the LI Fest party.

One viewers ook to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Surely Billykiss is going cause no way Ty is letting Angel go.”

Another added: “Well that’s BillyKiss going seeming as she doesn’t have a full connection like Angel does with Ty.”

To find out which islander will be given the boot, tune into Love Island from 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.