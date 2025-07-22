The next Love Island dumping looks set to be right around the corner as the series begins to fly towards the final.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ITV dating show will be drawing to a close in just a few weeks time, which means there’s set to be at least a few more shocking dumpings still to hit screens.

Viewers were given the option to vote on their favourite boy and girl in the latest public vote on Sunday night (July 20. Fans were given the chance to vote for their favourite girl and favourite boy in the villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Host Maya Jama revealed on companion show Aftersun that she would be jetting into the Love Island villa this week, which traditionally only means one thing - at least one person will be calling time on their Love Island experience.

The next dumping in Love Island is set to take place in the coming days. | ITV

The presenter took to Instagram yesterday morning (July 21) to share that she was “off again” after “legit 3 hours sleep”. Her arrival in Majorca and the subsequent dumping is likely be shown on screen in the coming days.

Viewers have already begun theorising over who could be dumped from the island next. One fans said on X (formerly Twitter): “Billykiss, Emma or Angel are definitely getting dumped from the villa. When it comes to the boys it will probs be between Boris, Ty and Conor.”

Another added: “From all the votes so far I fear it’s Emma and Boris that’d be dumped, haven’t seen anyone voting for them. Meg and Dejon live to fight another day sigh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meg and Dejon made it officially official during last night’s episode (July 21). During a vineyard date outside the villa, Dejon popped the question and asked Meg to be his girlfriend, which she excitedly accepted.

Meg and Dejon made it official on Love Island last night but not everyone was convinced. | ITV

However, when the pair returned to the villa and shared the news with their fellow islanders, not everyone was convinced by their commitment. Shakira and Toni were perplexed by Dejon’s decision, discussing the situation after.

Shakira said: “I’m just going to stay silent on this topic. If I speak, I’m in trouble,” while Toni responded: “Exactly...”

Some viewers were also unconvinced by the big step taken by Meg and Dejon. One person said: “Dejon following the Love Island script and Shakira and Toni seeing it for what it is.”

Another added: “The only chemistry Dejon has is with the 50k he’s pictured in his head.”

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.