Strictly Come Dancing is set to return this autumn on BBC One, with rumours of which celebrities could be taking to the dancefloor this year starting to pick up.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge BBC show will be waltzing back onto screens soon, with a whole raft of new celebrities ready to challenge themselves on the dancefloor. The BBC has confirmed that the Saturday night favourite will be back on screens this autumn, following comedian Chris McCausland and partner Dianne Buswell’s triumph during the 2024 series.

While no official cast announcements have been made by the BBC yet, here are a few of the name rumoured to be taking part in the upcoming series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Mo Farah

Sir Mo Farah is reportedly joining Strictly Come Dancing 2025 | AFP via Getty Images

Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah is reportedly swapping the running track for the ballroom in the upcoming series of Strictly. The 42-year-old athlete will be hoping to emulate his Olympics success, with Sir Mo having bagged four gold medals in the 10,000m and 5,000m events during his Olympic career. The achievement made him the most success British track athlete in the modern Olympics era.

A source told The Sun that Sir Mo “would provide the perfect tonic to the toxicity that’s overshadowed Strictly”, following scandals around former contestants Wynne Evans and Jamie Borthwick.

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer is reportedly set to join this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. | Getty Images

Dani Dyer is reportedly set to join Strictly Come Dancing this year. The star, 28, grew to fame on the ITV reality show Love Island in 2018, which she won alongside former partner Jack Fincham. Since then, Dani has presented a handful of show, some alongside her famous dad Danny Dyer. Earlier this year, she wed West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen, with whom she shares two twin daughters.

Vicky Pattison

Reality TV star and presenter Vicky Pattison could add Strictly Come Dancing to her CV if reports are to be believed. | Getty Images

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has made a name for herself away from the MTV reality show, and looks set to tick off Strictly on her TV list. The 37-year-old charmed the public during her stint on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2015, which she eventually ended up winning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, she has featured on Loose Women, Celebrity MasterChef, And & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, and This Morning among many others.

Stefan Dennis

Aussie soap legend Stefan Dennis is reportedly set to join this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing after wrapping on Neighbours for the final time. | Getty Images

Neighbours star Stefan Dennis may have a bit of time on his hands after the long-running Aussie soap wrapped for the final time earlier this month. Stefan, 66, played businessman Paul Robinson in the soap from 1985 until 2993, and returned in 2004. The show recently announced that it would be ending after 40 years on air, with the final episodes set to air this December.

Although viewers may know him best from his time in Erinsborough, Stefan is no stranger to the UK. During his first hiatus from Neighbours, the actor joined Scottish soap River City for a brief period, and also charted in the UK and Ireland with his 1989 single ‘Don’t It Make You Feel Good’.

A source told The Sun: “Stefan is a huge character on the soap and is sure to be a hit with Strictly fans. BBC bosses are confident Stefan will bring in the ratings. He has made no secret of the fact that he would love to star on Strictly and will put his all into the training.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Brown

The Traitors winner Jake Brown could be joining this year's Strictly Come Dancing series | Getty Images

Jake Brown shot to fame after winning the third series of The Traitors, which aired on the BBC earlier this year. Almost 10 million viewers tuned in Jake shared the jackpot prize with fellow faithful and winner Leanne Quigley. Jake has kept a relatively low profile since the show, but the 26-year-old looks set to swap the roundtable for the ballroom.

A source told The Sun: "Strictly bosses think Jake would be the perfect fit for this year's line-up."He's a good guy, as viewers saw by his journey on The Traitors, so he will be popular with the fanbase and they love to cross-promote with other huge BBC shows."

Balvinder Sopal

EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal is reportedly set to swap Albert Square for the ballroom in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. | Getty Images

Balvinder Sopal is better known to EastEnders fans as Suki Panesar. The 46-year-old actress joined the soap in 2020 and has been involved in major storylines ever since, including her tumultuous road to marriage with her on-screen wife Eve, and becoming involved in the huge ‘whodunit’ Six storyline.

If reports are to be believed, Balvinder could follow in the footsteps of other EastEnders stars to join Strictly, including Rose Ayling-Ellis, Kellie Bright and Bobby Brazier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angellica Bell

TV presenter Angellica Bell is reportedly set to join this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. | Getty Images

Presenter Angellica Bell made somewhat of a comeback last year when she appeared on the second ITV reboot series of Celebrity Big Brother, where she placed 9th. Angellica, 49, first grew to prominence presenting children’s television shows in the early 2000s. She later presented shows such as The Martin Lewis Money Show and The One Show.