A TV star has declared that she loves being single - a year after a shock split from her boyfriend.

Nadiya Bychkova says that she is “in a really good place” being on her own, after parting from fellow Strictly Come Dancing pro Kai Widdrington.

The dancers’ fans were devastated when the pair announced their break-up in July 2024 - which was reportedly because of the pressures of working and touring with each other - but Nadiya, 35, insists she is happy.

James Cutler and Nadiya Bychkova

Nadiya - who dated Kai for three years - told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "Look at me - being single is beautiful. I'm in a really good place and I'm really happy."

Kai went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, executive assistant Chloe Wells in April, and he recently admitted to feeling the "happiest" he has ever been.

In May, the 29-year-old star told Christine Lampard, 46, who was standing in as host on Lorraine Kelly's, 65, eponymous ITV1 magazine show: "2025 is the half of 10 years, I'm turning 30 in August, and as you said, things come at the perfect time.

"I feel very, very happy, and it's largely down to my other half as well."

Even though Nadiya and Kai maintain their professionalism by working with each other on the hit BBC One Latin and Ballroom dancing show - they are not friends.

She told The Mirror in October 2024: "We work together but we are not friends and that's OK. One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him, it will be amazing because I'm a professional."

Nadiya also told the Daily Mail that she is "tired" of the rumours that she and her 2021 Strictly dance partner, 48-year-old broadcaster Dan Walker, were more than good friends - despite Dan being happily married to his wife Sarah for over 20 years.

Speaking about the gossip, Dan told The Sun in 2021: "The rumours about us were ... disappointing. I know these happen every year on Strictly, and there have been instances in the past of the so-called curse, and it’s just telly. But it’s just not nice.”

Dan also said he and Sarah used to joke about the infamous Strictly Curse - a phenomenon that sees individuals taking part in the show who are already in relationships end up finding a romance from the programme.

He added: "When Sarah saw who I was partnered with, we had to have a laugh about it. Obviously, you discuss those things, the curse, but it wasn’t a lengthy discussion. I think we tried to make it light-hearted, to have fun doing it.

“But the first Monday I trained with Nadiya, she came around and had dinner with my family. We’ve been out four or five times to restaurants.

“My family is really, really important to me and always have been and always will be. I didn’t want them to feel excluded.

“So no, being paired with Nadiya was never a problem. Friendship is a blessing. And I think from the moment we first met, Nadiya and I knew we were going to get on."