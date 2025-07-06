Dianne Buswell: Strictly champion shares heartbreaking death of her beloved 'Pop' as fans send star support
The dancer, 36, took to Instagram to share the sad news with her 1.1 million followers. She shared a compilation video of her and her grandad, who she affectionately called ‘Pop’.
In the caption of the sweet post, Dianne said: “Rest in peace pop. You were 99 years young. Thank you for all the stories and I just know you will be up there dancing with Nan already.”
In the video, Dianne can be seen celebrating with her grandfather after her first ever Strictly Come Dancing win in 2024 with comedian Chris McCausland. Her grandad can be heard calling Dianne “champion”, with the star responding: “Yeah, I’m a champion, I’m a Strictly champion, Pop!”
The Strictly winner’s co-stars and fans have inundated Dianne with messages of support following the news of her grandfather’s passing.
Fellow dancer Michelle Tsiakkas said: “I’m so sorry for your loss Di. Sending you and your family all my love.”
One fan wrote in her comment section: “I am sorry sorry for the saddest news, Dianne. Sending lots of love and support. My your pop and nan dance together again.”
Another added: “I'm so sorry for your loss Diane. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.”
Dianne is currently on tour with her Strictly co-star Vito Coppola as part of the ‘Red Hot and Ready’ tour. Dancer and choreographer Robbie Kmetoni, who appears in the show, shared that both him and Dianne danced together in honour of her late Pop during Saturday night’s show in Nottingham.
He said in a post on his Instagram Story: “Tonight we danced for Buzzy’s pop who passed away last night. Love you @diannebuswell.”
Adding another clip of the pair embracing after their dance, Robbie added: “The entire RH&R company are so proud of you. You showed such professionalism both on and off stage during a difficult time. What an honour to share this moment with you.”
The Red Hot & Ready tour is continuing as planned, with the next performance due to take place at the Barbican in York on Sunday night (July 6).
