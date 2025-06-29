A Strictly Come Dancing star has revealed that he was the victim of a “traumatic” mugging in central London that left her “scared” and “helpless”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas, 29, took to social media, where she shared her ordeal with fans in a new update. IN a video to fans, Michelle said: “This was a couple of days ago and I've just about mentally recovered from that. It was quite traumatising on the day.

“It wasted my whole day and made me feel awful, scared, helpless and I don't want the same to happen to you. My phone got stolen. I mean I see it happening all the time but it's just one of those things that you just never think it's gonna happen to you. And then it does.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas has revealed that she was the victim of a "traumatic" mugging in central London. | Getty Images

Michelle, who was coupled up with EastEnders actor Jamie Borwick in the latest series of the BBC show, revealed that bike-riding thief swiped her phone while she was in Covent Garden. She said: “It was early morning. I was on my way to the dentist in London. It was around Covent Garden so the streets were really quiet. I think I was just the only person around so maybe I was an easy target and I whipped out my phone to have a look at the directions to see where my dentist was.

“I was on the actual street of the dentist and what happens? A man comes on a bike behind me, sweeps past me and grabs my phone.”

She added: “He's on an electric bike and my heart just sank. I tried to I think like reach for it and that made me fall on my knees on the floor and graze my knee. I think my reflex was just to swear and then scream give me back my phone and clearly you know that didn't work.

“He just left. He was wearing a mask so there was no way that I could have seen what he looked like and he was going really fast on that electric bike so there was no way on earth I could have caught up with him. Thankfully there were two really lovely and helpful women there and they'd seen that I was a bit distressed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dancer, who joined Strictly three years ago, was inundated with messages of support and sympathy underneath her video post on Instagram. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea said: “This happened to me in Barcelona a few weeks ago, it’s the worst! Sending you so much love.”

Fell Strictly dancer Nancy Xu sent her love, while one fan told Michelle: “Oh gosh Michelle, I’m so sorry this happened to you. You didn’t deserve that at all. Hope you’re okay. It’s horrible that it’s happening to so many people at the moment. Sending love.”