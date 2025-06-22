Broadcaster Selina Scott has spoken out about being attacked by a gang in central London.

ITV legend Selina Scott has spoken out about how she was attacked in broad daylight by an organised gang in London. The attack took place when the 74 year old was leaving a branch of Waterstones in Piccadilly in London.

The former News at Ten anchor thought she had been stabbed as she was struck on the back of her right knee. The gang tried to take her backpack, but Selina Scott fought back and managed to keep it. However she lost her bank cards, driving licence and cash in the robbery.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Selina Scott said: “I still feel shattered after what has happened. I can’t believe it happened to me.

“I’m mentally resilient and physically fit, but if they can attack me in such a brazen way they can attack anyone. You’re left feeling not just traumatised but stupid that you have somehow let it happen.

As ITV legend Selina Scott is robbed by a gang, which other stars have been attacked in London this year? English television presenter Selina Scott in the window of a run-down cottage, circa 1985. (Photo by Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I’m also furious about the lack of police on our streets. No wonder the gang who set about me have a sense of impunity – they can do anything they want because they know no one will stop them.”

In response to Selina Scott’s comments, a Met Police spokesman said: “While we understand that the victim was frustrated that she couldn’t see any police officers on the street, a significant number of officers patrol the West End every day – not just in uniform on foot, but also in plain clothes and in vehicles to have the best opportunity to identify and apprehend suspects.

“We would be happy to talk to the victim to better understand her concerns”

In May 2025, actress Rosamund Pike was punched in the face by a mugger on a bicycle. Rosamund had been on the phone to her mother when the attacker snatched the device from the star.

The Gone Girl star told Magic Radio that “I was on the phone to my mother — on a mobile phone walking along a road — and I was mugged.

“The phone was snatched so all she heard was me scream and a thud and the phone went dead.”

In February this year, acting legend Susan Hampshire spoke about being targeted on the London Underground. Whilst attending a Talking Pictures event in London, the 87-year old said: ” I was mugged on the Underground the other day,” and also revealed that “I wish I’d put my money in my bra because I lost my phone and my purse.”

Earlier this month Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour had her phone stolen whilst in a branch of Joe & the Juice in London’s Kensington. Genevieve played Clara Livingston in Bridgerton.