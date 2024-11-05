Blackpool South MP Chris Webb is recovering after being attacked while returning to his London flat last night.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Webb, who is also a former deputy police and crime commissioner for Lancashire, was on foot when he was set upon by a group of masked youths in the Lambeth area of the capital. They stole his phone, but left him uninjured.

MP for Blackpool South Chris Webb | UGC

He said in a statement: "At 10pm last night, as I was returning to my flat in London from work on foot, I was attacked and mugged by a group of five or six masked youths on bikes. They stole my phone but luckily I have no injuries and I am ok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to thank the Metropolitan Police Service for their swift response and support. The officers who assisted me went above and beyond and are a remarkable credit to the force."

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for a statement.

Mr Webb was elected to the Blackpool South seat in May this year, at a by-election caused by the resignation of Tory MP Scott Benton. He was re-elected in the July General Election, and the 38-year-old is the first Blackpool South MP to have been born in the constituency for 60 years.