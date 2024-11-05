Blackpool South MP Chris Webb is recovering after being mugged in late-night attack in London
Mr Webb, who is also a former deputy police and crime commissioner for Lancashire, was on foot when he was set upon by a group of masked youths in the Lambeth area of the capital. They stole his phone, but left him uninjured.
He said in a statement: "At 10pm last night, as I was returning to my flat in London from work on foot, I was attacked and mugged by a group of five or six masked youths on bikes. They stole my phone but luckily I have no injuries and I am ok.
"I want to thank the Metropolitan Police Service for their swift response and support. The officers who assisted me went above and beyond and are a remarkable credit to the force."
The Metropolitan Police has been approached for a statement.
Mr Webb was elected to the Blackpool South seat in May this year, at a by-election caused by the resignation of Tory MP Scott Benton. He was re-elected in the July General Election, and the 38-year-old is the first Blackpool South MP to have been born in the constituency for 60 years.