Channel 4 property expert George Clarke has revealed that he was mugged at knifepoint in a terrifying encounter.

The Amazing Spaces host took to Instagram to tell his followers about the robbery. He said: "To the little **** who stole my watch tonight... I pity you.

"It's only a watch at the end of the day. Although I loved it and grafted for it. But I could have been stabbed so let it go..."

George Clarke has revealed that he had his watch stolen at knifepoint

The 50-year-old presenter added: "I'm ok. I'm just angry with myself. I wanted to hit him but I'd be the one done for assault!!!!"

Fans flooded his post with comments of support. One said: “Hope you are ok and weren’t hurt”, while another added: “ This is one of those times that I wish Instagram had a few different reaction emojis. Didn't really want to "heart" this one; an angry emoji would have been better! I hearted it to show support and sympathy though. Sending hugs.”

Clarke thanks fans for their support, telling them: “Thank you for all of your kind words. I really appreciate it. At the end of the day it’s only a watch…I loved it but thankfully it had no sentimental value…”