George Clarke: Channel 4's Amazing Spaces star robbed at knifepoint as he tells followers he 'could've been stabbed'
The Amazing Spaces host took to Instagram to tell his followers about the robbery. He said: "To the little **** who stole my watch tonight... I pity you.
"It's only a watch at the end of the day. Although I loved it and grafted for it. But I could have been stabbed so let it go..."
The 50-year-old presenter added: "I'm ok. I'm just angry with myself. I wanted to hit him but I'd be the one done for assault!!!!"
Fans flooded his post with comments of support. One said: “Hope you are ok and weren’t hurt”, while another added: “ This is one of those times that I wish Instagram had a few different reaction emojis. Didn't really want to "heart" this one; an angry emoji would have been better! I hearted it to show support and sympathy though. Sending hugs.”
Clarke thanks fans for their support, telling them: “Thank you for all of your kind words. I really appreciate it. At the end of the day it’s only a watch…I loved it but thankfully it had no sentimental value…”
