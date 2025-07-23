We were promised twists and turns in this year’s Love Island, and the latest shock is adding to the drama.

Viewers were left shocked during last night’s episode (July 22) when the return of two previously eliminated islanders was teased at the end of the episode.

In the teaser trailer for tonight’s episode, Megan and Blu were seen walking back towards the villa despite being dumped from the islander earlier in the series.

Blu was the second islander to be eliminated this series, leaving the villa on way back on Day 4 after his fellow islanders picked him to leave after him and Shea failed to agree on which of them would leave. Megan was dumped on Day 18 after ranking as the least favourite girl in a public vote following her antics with Conor that left then-partner Tommy (and viewers) less than impressed.

Their return has shocked viewers, with some less than impressed that the pair were returning to the villa. One frustrated viewer said on X (formerly Twitter): “Lemme get this right, producers brought back Megan who was voted off by the PUBLIC and Blu who was voted off by ALL the islanders but not Alima?? Producers this season are a JOKE.”

Another added: “Thinking about it I actually hate that they’ve brought Megan and Blu back. What’s the actual point?”

Some fans think that Megan could be returning to put pressure on Shakira and Conor. Megan and Conor’s blossoming romance ended after she was dumped from the villa, but things may have been left open-ended for the pair. Megan was also part of the friendship group with Meg and Helena, with the girls losing members of the clique in recent dumpings.

One disgruntled fan said: “Megan is so gonna tip off Meg and Helena about the public’s opinion of them and their clique. Watch how they’re gonna switch up now I’m not having it how is this allowed,” while another added: “Why when Shakira is finally happy they gotta try & ruin it by putting Megan back in, who we voted out!”

However, Megan and Blu’s return to the villa coincides with a votes for The Grafties awards going live on Love Island’s official Instagram page. Rather than making a full return to the villa, some viewers think that Megan and Blu could be returning temporarily to stir the pot and host the award ceremony.

Elsewhere in last night’s episode, Emma and Boris were dumped from the island after coming last in the favourite girl and favourite boy public vote. Angel and Billykiss, who were in the bottom three of the favourite girl vote, are still at risk due to there being more girls than boys in the villa. Toni8, Yasmin, Cach and Ty placed at the top of the vote, meaning that they have been given the power to save just one of the girls from being dumped.

To find out who is dumped and watch Megan and Blu make their grand return to the villa, tune into Love Island from 9pm this evening on ITV2 and ITVX.