The full line-up and release date for the newest series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has been revealed.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back, ready to put a new cohort of stars throughout their paces in one of the the most gruelling challenges on television. Celebs have been taken to Wales to be immersed in Special Forces training.

The show is led by chief instructor Billy Billingham and his directing staff (DS), including Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver. Billingham said: “This course is not an attendance course, the bar is set high and will not waiver.

“Every recruit is a volunteer who chose to step into our arena. Although many will start, very few will finish and even less will pass. This is not for the weak minded or faint hearted.”

For those eager to tune into the new series - here’s everything you need to know.

Who is on the Celebrity SAS: Who Dare Wins 2025 line-up?

Fourteen celebrities have joined the show, ready to put themselves to one of the toughest mental and physical tests on television. The stars taking part this year are:

Adebayo Akinfenwa - Former footballer

- Former footballer Troy Deeney - Former footballer

- Former footballer Conor Benn - Boxer

- Boxer Louie Spence - Dancer and television personality

- Dancer and television personality Tasha Ghouri - Love Island and Strictly star

- Love Island and Strictly star Bimini - Drag Queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star

- Drag Queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Harry Clark - The Traitors series 2 winner

- The Traitors series 2 winner Hannah Spearritt - S Club 7 singer

- S Club 7 singer Rebecca Loos - Former glamour model and media personality

- Former glamour model and media personality Chloe Burrows - Love Island star

- Love Island star Michaella McCollum - Journalist, known for being one of the ‘Peru Two’ drug smugglers

- Journalist, known for being one of the ‘Peru Two’ drug smugglers Lady Leshurr - Singer and rapper

- Singer and rapper Lucy Spraggan - Singer and former X Factor contestant

- Singer and former X Factor contestant Adam Collard - Love Island star

Former Watford player Troy Deeney said: “I’m at a crossroads in my life, so I’m hoping the course can highlight the good and bad in me and hopefully we’ll see at the end, that the good outweighs the bad. I’m sure the DS (directing staff) will get me irritated very quickly, but they will also know how to nurture and to reshape and probably help me along the way.”

Strictly finalist and former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri said that her disability isn’t going to hold her back. The star, who was born deaf, said: “I’m very excited to actually take on the course and just go for it, push myself and really challenge myself. I also want to show people that having a disability makes you no less able – we can also push ourselves, and do crazy challenges if we put our mind to it.”

Non-binary drag queen and DJ Bimini is also hoping to use their appearance on the show to bring attention to issues. They said: “People in the UK love to debate gender like it’s a concept, not a lived experience. It gets reduced to headlines and toilet talk. I’m doing this to remind them that behind every opinion is a human being.

“The course, the SAS and the Army have got a very masculine stereotype and I’ve got both elements of masculine and feminine and that’s my superpower. Vulnerable, raw, and stronger than ever.”

Channel 4 has confirmed that the new series will launch on Sunday, August 3. The hour-long episodes will air every Sunday and Monday on Channel 4 at 9pm.