Love Island’s Harry and Helena had recently become exclusive, but it would seem that things are less than harmonious between the pair.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just as Helena probably felt she could relax after going exclusive with Harry, it would seem that she and the Love Island villa are in for a shock. Last night, it was all about Shakira taking Conor aside to tell him that she didn’t want to be involved with him romantically and hadn’t really gotten over her previous romance with Harry.

Fans were quick to react to the news on X and one wrote: “Lemme get this straight Conor, you’re mad at Shakira for not being over the Harry situation but you just admitted you’re still not over Megan #Love Island #Love IslandUK, “whilst another X users said: “Conor tryna play victim in the whole Shakira thing but he’s still wearing the little s***-ass Megan bracelet. Yh the math ain’t mathing #loveisland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry and Helena Love Island: Have the couple split in an explosive row over Shakira that is yet to air? | ITV

It would seem that no sooner had Shakira ended things with Conor, then Conor and Angel were told via text that they were to go on a date. When they left the villa, Conor was reunited with Megan (the couple previously were romantically involved) and former Love Islander Blu returned for a date with Angel.

Meanwhile in the episode, Shakira was seen (before breaking things up with Conor) on the stairs chatting with Harry. Despite being exclusive with Helena, Harry asked Shakira if they could meet up once they left the villa.

The Sun has now reported that “the lingering love triangle has erupted since Shakira dumped Conor, as seen on Wednesday’s episode, and Harry was her shoulder to cry on.It led to a huge showdown between the footballer and his girl, Helena.

A source went on to say that “That old triangle is very much back. In the bust-up, Harry admitted he still had feelings for Shakira.

“He said he didn’t plan to act on it but Helena was gutted and furious and told him she was done.”