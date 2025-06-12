Love Island series 12 may only be a few days old but day one islander Harry has already had a busy schedule.

Harry Cooksley joined the villa on Day 1 alongside his other launch day islander and was quickly matched up with Sophie Lee. However, in a dramatic twist, Harry stood for Shakira when Maya Jama asked who wanted to couple up with the single girl only one night later.

Sophie was dumped from the island and Harry moved on to Shakira, but this quickly fizzled out, with Harry’s wandering eye quickly finding Helena while Shakira got closer to Blu. It’s been an eventful few days for Harry and there’s no denying that he has helped to bring some much-needed drama to the famous villa.

Love Island fans have spotted an uncanny resemblance between series 12 islander Harry Cooksley and All Stars winner Tom Clare. | ITV/Getty Images

But fans have spotted another curious thing about the semi-professional football and gold trader- his uncanny resemblance to former Islander and All Stars 1 winner Tom Clare. Tom previously featured in the 2023 series, placing third alongside partner-at-the-time Samie Elishi, and returned to take the crown alongside Molly Smith in 2024.

The similarity between the two boys had fans running to social media to share their thoughts. One viewer joked on X (formerly Twitter): “Now why is Tom Clare back in the villa pretending his name is Harry?” Another added: “Nah, Harry is Tom Clare’s older brother for sure! Identical casting.”

Not only has the pair’s similarities when it comes to looks been pointed out but in a bizarre coincidence, both Harry and Tom came from the world of football. Harry currently plays for Farnham FC, while Tom returned to National League North side Macclesfield FC, whom he played for before joining Love Island, in March 2024.

Viewers have also taken time to point out the resemblance other islanders have to previous contestant. Some have spotted similarities between Helena and series four contestant Megan Barton Hanson, as well as labelling Dujon the doppelganger of Shaq, who appeared in series 9. Other comparisons have also been made between Tommy and Sean from series 11.

Harry’s resemblance to Tom isn’t the only time he’s been mistaken for a celebrity. Harry, who also models, revealed before the show kicked off that he is the body double for a famous footballer.

He said: "I'm the body double for Declan Rice. So when he does a shoot, any body close ups will actually be me. You'll never see my face, but you'll see my shoulder or chest, that kind of thing."