The first islander was dumped from Love Island last night - and it just proves how vapid the show really is.

Sophie Lee became the first islander from the 2025 cohort to be dumped from the island. In a switch-up from previous years, the first dumping of 2025 came just 48 hours after the show’s premiere as Love Island producers have been promising twists and turns in a bid to grab the attention of viewers.

Sophie’s exit was not only disappointing for the fact that fans only had only seen two days of her, but her elimination from the show is the perfect encapsulation of everything that is wrong with Love Island.

The Manchester native, 29, was much talked-about prior to her walking through the famous villa’s door in scenes shown on Monday night. She was slightly different from the usual model/influencer archetype we usually see.

Sophie Lee was the first islander to be dumped in Love Island 2025. | ITV

Sophie is a motivational speaker, an author and a body positivity activist. Before entering the villa, she shared with the press her terrifying experience having been injured during a fire-breathing performance in her early 20s.

Sophie suffered severe burns and facial injuries after an air-conditioning unit blew the fireball into her face. She remained in intensive care for weeks before a tumour grew in the burned portion of her face. She eventually overcame her injuries, which left her with facial scars, and now uses her story to inspire others.

She has talked about her journey on social media, sharing images of how she has changed over the years and the path she has taken to gain her confidence back and feel good in her skin. She has worked closely with Katie Piper and the Katie Piper Foundation, and wrote about her journey in her memoir In My Skin. Love Island bosses were reportedly keen to add some different representation on the show in the form of Sophie’s body positivity activism.

Sophie Lee and Harry Cooksley were coupled up on Day 1 in the Love Island villa. | ITV

But unfortunately for Sophie, this is Love Island. She was partnered with semi-professional footballer Harry Cooksley on Day 1 and quickly sat down to get to know him. During their conversation, she opened up about her experience and how it has changed her - but Harry looked as if it was going in one ear and out the other.

Harry stared at Sophie deadpan as she told him that she was in a fire incident, and she explained that she had to build up her self-confidence after the accident before jumping back into dating. She then told him she was a motivational speaker and an author - his response was “I love reading...”.

The next day, Harry told soon-to-be partner Shakira that she was “aesthetically... exactly what I’d go for” before declaring that he wanted to rip her bikini off with his teeth, unlike Sophie, in a conversation that was centred purely on physical attraction.

This is Love Island in its truest form, unfortunately. There’s not much space for engrossing conversation that leads anywhere. Anyone interesting and with a story to share can be easily cast aside and cruelly eliminated if they are deemed not attractive enough.

Other viewers agree, with one taking to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Petition for Sophie to be sent back into the Love Island villa and cause a storm, that girl has more about her in her little finger than most of the cast! She’s an inspiration to the younger generation.” Another added: “This is so depressing.”

So while Sophie still had much to add to the show, lucky viewers will instead be treated to eight weeks of islanders “cracking on” and having their head turned by “their type on paper” as they remain in search of a “connection”.